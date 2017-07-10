Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Bryce Harper: Phillies fans not as rude as fans of Mets, Braves

By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT

Speaking to the media as All-Star Game festivities were under way in Miami, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper dropped a bombshell. Per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times, he said that Phillies fans were not as rude as fans of the Mets and Braves.

There are several possible explanations Philly fans haven’t been as rude to Harper. Perhaps the reputation of Philly fans has been greatly exaggerated. (It has.) The Phillies have been terrible since 2013, so enthusiasm is at its lowest since the early 2000’s. While the Braves haven’t been anything to write home about recently, they have been competitive in the recent past, so there’s just a bit more animus at relevant Nats players. Maybe most importantly, Philly fans may also be aware that Harper can become a free agent after the 2018 season. The Phillies will have tons of money to spend, so Philly fans don’t want to do anything to sour Harper on a potential move up I-95.

It’s not like Harper hasn’t had beef with the Phillies and the fans. Then-Phillie Cole Hamels hit Harper with a pitch in May 2012. After the game, Hamels straight up admitted he was trying to hit Harper intentionally. Hamels was suspended five games. Harper took a jab at Philly fans a couple weeks later, saying, “Hopefully they don’t throw any batteries at me.”

That wasn’t the only thing Harper had to say on Monday, though. He also suggested a potential alteration to the All-Star Game in which two captains draft teams. He imagined Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw potentially pitching to teammate Justin Turner. Interesting.

Max Scherzer, Chris Sale to start the All-Star Game

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

The starting pitchers and starting lineups for the All-Star Game have been announced. There aren’t a ton of surprises.

Max Scherzer will start for the National League. This was an easy choice for Cubs manager Joe Maddon given that the only other possible choice, Clayton Kershaw, is unavailable due to pitching yesterday. Scherzer, the defending NL Cy Young Award winner ranks first in the National League in ERA, WHIP, and strikeouts and has looked like a threat to toss a no-hitter for most of the year.

The Red Sox’ Chris Sale gets the nod for the AL. It’s his second straight year as the All-Star starter, doing so last year for the White Sox. Sale has posted a 2.75 ERA over 18 starts and he leads the majors with 178 strikeouts.

Here’s the National League lineup:

1. Charlie Blackmon CF
2. Giancarlo Stanton DH
3. Bryce Harper RF
4. Buster Posey C
5. Daniel Murphy 2B
6. Nolan Arenado 3B
7. Ryan Zimmerman 1B
8. Marcell Ozuna LF
9. Zack Cozart SS

For the American League:

1. Jose Altuve 2B
2. Jose Ramirez 3B
3. Aaron Judge RF
4. George Springer LF
5. Carlos Correa SS
6. Justin Smoak 1B
7. Corey Dickerson DH
8. Salvador Perez C
9. Mookie Betts CF

Of course, do not expect either of these lineups to last long. Both Maddon and AL manager Brad Mills — filling in for Terry Francona, who is recovering from a heart procedure — said today that, given that this is now a pure exhibition with no World Series home field advantage considerations, they will try to get all players on the roster into the game. Expect heavy substitutions and, as is often the case, the game to be decided by the benches.

Here are the entire All-Star rosters.

The Marlins lawsuits against season ticket holders continue apace

By Craig CalcaterraJul 10, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

Last year we passed along a story from the Miami New Times about the Miami Marlins’ pattern of suing their season ticket holders. As of that writing the Marlins had initiated litigation against at least nine of them, accusing them of reneging on multi-season ticket commitments. The ticket holders, for their part, typically argued that the Marlins did not fulfill promises to deliver certain amenities like private parking and post-game buffets.

At the time we noted that while the Marlins may have been within their rights to sue over broken contracts, it was unusual for a team to sue their ticket holders. It’s bad P.R. for one thing. For another, it seemed shortsighted in that some sort of customer service solution — Player meet-and-greets? Merch? on-field access? — may have caused the ticket holders to recommit and continue to fill the Marlins’ coffers. Did the Marlins have to do that? No, not if they had an enforceable contract, but it seemed like a better solution.

Fast-forward a year and we see that, no, settling these things amicably was not to be. That’s especially true with respect to one former season ticket holder who is having some commercial property foreclosed on by the Marlins to satisfy their judgment. From the New Times:

Loria’s team is suing a fan named Kenneth Sack in Broward County Courts to seize a $725,000 building he owns in Oakland Park — all as part of the same ugly dispute that has led the team to sue at least nine season ticket holders and luxury suite owners since 2003 . . . Sack signed a four-year contract for season tickets in 2012 at $16,200 per ticket for a total price of $129,6000. Sack, who lives in Colorado but has a home in Palm Beach, paid the full $32,400 for the first season but then wanted to walk away. The team sued him in December 2014 for the remaining $97,200.

Now, before you get the pitchforks out for Jeff Loria, it’s worth acknowledging that Mr. Sack here appears to be a sophisticated businessman who owns commercial property and who splits time between Miami and Colorado. And, of course, he is able to devote $129K to baseball tickets at the drop of a hat. He’s not a poor family being put out on the street.

It also seems that the Marlins got this judgment by default, with Sack missing hearings and deadlines and things. Sack’s lawyers say it’s because he had a heart attack, but without meaning to sound callous, legitimate health problems are always going to entitle you to get a civil case like this put on hold. At least if you take the minimum basic steps to inform the court that you need a delay. Seems that Sack didn’t do that and now the Marlins are doing what they’re allowed to do to execute their judgment.

Still, I can’t shake the notion that the Marlins seem to be the only team that so enthusiastically pursues litigation like this. I suspect a lot of it has to do with the fact that most teams don’t worry too much about a season ticket holder walking away from a commitment, secure in the knowledge that someone else will step up to take their place. The Marlins, in contrast, probably don’t have a huge demand, largely by virtue of decisions its ownership has made over the years. There’s also the fact that Jeff Loria is not exactly a guy who has demonstrated much concern for his fans wherever he’s done business. If there’s a hostile way to solve a problem, by gum, he’ll take it.

It strikes me that, rather than litigation, some other sort of resolution could’ve been achieved here. It also strikes me that, once the Marlins are finally sold, everyone will be much, much happier.

 