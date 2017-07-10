Aaron Judge defeats Miguel Sano to win 2017 Home Run Derby

First Round

Mike Moustakas (4) vs. Miguel Sano (5)

(8:22 PM ET) Sano hit nine home runs to kick off the Home Run Derby. With 30 seconds of bonus time from hitting two home runs 440 feet or further, Sano tacked on two more home runs to run his total up to 11. His longest home run went 470 feet and five of them went 440 feet or beyond.

(8:28 PM ET) Moustakas took a couple minutes to warm up, but he found his swing about halfway through. He took his timeout with 1:30 remaining and seven home runs. Moustakas didn’t accrue his bonus time and came up one home run short, finishing with 10 home runs. Sano advances to the second round narrowly, 11-10.

Giancarlo Stanton (1) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(8:37 PM ET) Sanchez put on a fireworks display. He very quickly hit a pair of home runs past 440 feet, earning 30 seconds of bonus time. He hit 12 before taking his timeout with 1:12 on the clock. Upon resuming, Sanchez hit another three to put himself at 15 with 30 seconds of bonus time. With those 30 seconds, Sanchez added two more to bring the total to 17. Stanton has a gargantuan task ahead of him.

(8:45 PM ET) Stanton couldn’t get any momentum going, though his fourth home run did go 496 feet. He took his timeout with 2:31 remaining and four dingers to his name. The timeout helped, as Stanton came back with a vengeance. He ran his total all the way up to 13 before Stanton appeared to tire. He hit two more just before time expired and his 30 bonus seconds activated. Stanton couldn’t do it, hitting just one home run, losing 17-16 to Sanchez. Sanchez, who Logan Morrison said shouldn’t have been in the Derby to begin with, knocked out the defending champion.

Cody Bellinger (3) vs. Charlie Blackmon (6)

(8:56 PM ET) Blackmon didn’t go on a serious run, but still got up to 10 dingers before taking his timeout with 1:09 on the clock. He hit another four before his time ran out. None of his home runs went past 440 feet, so he didn’t unlock 30 bonus seconds and had to walk away with 14.

(9:04 PM ET) Bellinger, like Blackmon, never went on a run of home runs. And it seemed like he wasn’t in a rush to take his swings, which might’ve hurt him. He hit six home runs before calling time out at 1:50. The time out helped, as he launched an additional seven and his final one unlocked his 30 bonus seconds just before time elapsed. He needed only a few swings to hit the necessary two homers to advance, 15-14 over Blackmon.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Justin Bour (7)

(9:17 PM ET) Bour got into a groove, hitting 12 before deciding to take his timeout at 1:24. He motioned for the crowd to cheer loudly for him as teammate Stanton handed him a Gatorade. Bour’s first home run after the break went past 440, unlocking his bonus time. He went on a serious run after that, hitting another seven. With his bonus time, Bour smacked another three to bring his total to 22.

(9:25 PM ET) Judge was booed as he stepped to the plate with the unenviable task of having to at least match Bour’s total of 22 home runs to have a chance of advancing. Judge hit some impressive home runs, including one that went 501 feet, but he wasn’t matching Bour’s pace. Judge took his timeout with seven homers at 2:16 and his bonus time unlocked. As seemed to be the case for most hitters, the timeout did him good. Judge hit 15 home runs, including one to tie Bour just before regulation time expired. With 30 seconds of bonus time, Judge advanced to the second round with his second swing. Judge advances 23-22.

Second Round

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(9:39 PM ET) Sanchez, perhaps a little tired from his first-round effort, managed four dingers before taking his timeout at 2:04. He hit another five in regulation to bring his total to nine. With his 30 bonus seconds, Sanchez smacked one more to bring his second-round total to 10.

(9:45 PM ET) Sano still looked like he had a lot left in the tank, perhaps a benefit of having gone first. He unlocked his 30 bonus seconds early and hit six before calling timeout at 1:59. He hit five more to advance past Sanchez into the finals.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Cody Bellinger (3)

(9:56 PM ET) Bellinger probably knew he’d have to hit close to 20 to have a shot at advancing past Judge into the finals. He managed five before taking a timeout at around 2:10, then hit another seven before the end of his regulation time to put his total at 12. He did not hit a home run 440 feet or beyond, so he didn’t get any bonus time.

(10:02 PM ET) Judge “only” hit five before calling timeout at 2:48. Ho-hum. He roared back and hit the requisite eight to advance to the finals with a minute remaining on the clock. His longest home run went 513 feet and he hit two others 507 and 504 feet. It’s a Judge-Sano finals.

Finals

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Aaron Judge (2)

(10:15 PM ET) Sano looked gassed. He hit only one home run before taking a breather at 2:34. The break helped, as Sano blasted three homers in a row when he stepped back into the box. His final home run, giving him 10, went 449 feet and unlocked his 30 seconds of bonus time. Sano was unable to hit another home run in his extra time, so his total remained at 10. Judge has to hit 11 to win the 2017 Home Run Derby.

(10:23 PM ET) Easy. Judge needed about half of his allotted regulation time to hit 11 home runs to surpass Sano to win the 2017 Home Run Derby. No 500-foot homers, though. For shame.

