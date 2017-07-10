Aaron Judge defeats Miguel Sano to win 2017 Home Run Derby

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

2017 Home Run Derby

By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 10:25 PM EDT

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was hyped up even more than hometown hero Giancarlo Stanton heading into Monday’s Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami. And, boy, did he ever live up to the hype.

Judge matched up against Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the first round and it looked like he’d have trouble advancing after Bour smacked 22 home runs. Judge tied Bour’s total of 22 homers just as regulation time expired, then hit his go-ahead 23rd home run with his 30 seconds of bonus time to advance into the second round. One of Judge’s homers went 501 feet.

Judge took on Dodgers phenom Cody Bellinger in the second round. Bellinger was able to hit 12 home runs, a very respectable total, but everyone knew it wasn’t enough to keep Judge out of the finals. Judge hit his 13th home run with one minute remaining on the clock. This time, he hit four home runs that went 500 feet or further.

In the final around, Sano was able to overcome fatigue enough to hit 10 homers. Judge tied Sano’s total with 2:18 on the clock. He hit his 11th and Derby-winning homer at 2:02. None of his homers in the finals went 500 feet, though.

The relatively new format of the Derby makes it difficult to compare, but Judge’s performance may very well have been the most dominant performance in a Home Run Derby. It didn’t seem like any of his opponents had a chance.

2017 Home Run Derby Live Blog

By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

First Round

Mike Moustakas (4) vs. Miguel Sano (5)

(8:22 PM ET) Sano hit nine home runs to kick off the Home Run Derby. With 30 seconds of bonus time from hitting two home runs 440 feet or further, Sano tacked on two more home runs to run his total up to 11. His longest home run went 470 feet and five of them went 440 feet or beyond.

(8:28 PM ET) Moustakas took a couple minutes to warm up, but he found his swing about halfway through. He took his timeout with 1:30 remaining and seven home runs. Moustakas didn’t accrue his bonus time and came up one home run short, finishing with 10 home runs. Sano advances to the second round narrowly, 11-10.

Giancarlo Stanton (1) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(8:37 PM ET) Sanchez put on a fireworks display. He very quickly hit a pair of home runs past 440 feet, earning 30 seconds of bonus time. He hit 12 before taking his timeout with 1:12 on the clock. Upon resuming, Sanchez hit another three to put himself at 15 with 30 seconds of bonus time. With those 30 seconds, Sanchez added two more to bring the total to 17. Stanton has a gargantuan task ahead of him.

(8:45 PM ET) Stanton couldn’t get any momentum going, though his fourth home run did go 496 feet. He took his timeout with 2:31 remaining and four dingers to his name. The timeout helped, as Stanton came back with a vengeance. He ran his total all the way up to 13 before Stanton appeared to tire. He hit two more just before time expired and his 30 bonus seconds activated. Stanton couldn’t do it, hitting just one home run, losing 17-16 to Sanchez. Sanchez, who Logan Morrison said shouldn’t have been in the Derby to begin with, knocked out the defending champion.

Cody Bellinger (3) vs. Charlie Blackmon (6)

(8:56 PM ET) Blackmon didn’t go on a serious run, but still got up to 10 dingers before taking his timeout with 1:09 on the clock. He hit another four before his time ran out. None of his home runs went past 440 feet, so he didn’t unlock 30 bonus seconds and had to walk away with 14.

(9:04 PM ET) Bellinger, like Blackmon, never went on a run of home runs. And it seemed like he wasn’t in a rush to take his swings, which might’ve hurt him. He hit six home runs before calling time out at 1:50. The time out helped, as he launched an additional seven and his final one unlocked his 30 bonus seconds just before time elapsed. He needed only a few swings to hit the necessary two homers to advance, 15-14 over Blackmon.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Justin Bour (7)

(9:17 PM ET) Bour got into a groove, hitting 12 before deciding to take his timeout at 1:24. He motioned for the crowd to cheer loudly for him as teammate Stanton handed him a Gatorade. Bour’s first home run after the break went past 440, unlocking his bonus time. He went on a serious run after that, hitting another seven. With his bonus time, Bour smacked another three to bring his total to 22.

(9:25 PM ET) Judge was booed as he stepped to the plate with the unenviable task of having to at least match Bour’s total of 22 home runs to have a chance of advancing. Judge hit some impressive home runs, including one that went 501 feet, but he wasn’t matching Bour’s pace. Judge took his timeout with seven homers at 2:16 and his bonus time unlocked. As seemed to be the case for most hitters, the timeout did him good. Judge hit 15 home runs, including one to tie Bour just before regulation time expired. With 30 seconds of bonus time, Judge advanced to the second round with his second swing. Judge advances 23-22.

Second Round

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Gary Sanchez (8)

(9:39 PM ET) Sanchez, perhaps a little tired from his first-round effort, managed four dingers before taking his timeout at 2:04. He hit another five in regulation to bring his total to nine. With his 30 bonus seconds, Sanchez smacked one more to bring his second-round total to 10.

(9:45 PM ET) Sano still looked like he had a lot left in the tank, perhaps a benefit of having gone first. He unlocked his 30 bonus seconds early and hit six before calling timeout at 1:59. He hit five more to advance past Sanchez into the finals.

Aaron Judge (2) vs. Cody Bellinger (3)

(9:56 PM ET) Bellinger probably knew he’d have to hit close to 20 to have a shot at advancing past Judge into the finals. He managed five before taking a timeout at around 2:10, then hit another seven before the end of his regulation time to put his total at 12. He did not hit a home run 440 feet or beyond, so he didn’t get any bonus time.

(10:02 PM ET) Judge “only” hit five before calling timeout at 2:48. Ho-hum. He roared back and hit the requisite eight to advance to the finals with a minute remaining on the clock. His longest home run went 513 feet and he hit two others 507 and 504 feet. It’s a Judge-Sano finals.

Finals

Miguel Sano (5) vs. Aaron Judge (2)

(10:15 PM ET) Sano looked gassed. He hit only one home run before taking a breather at 2:34. The break helped, as Sano blasted three homers in a row when he stepped back into the box. His final home run, giving him 10, went 449 feet and unlocked his 30 seconds of bonus time. Sano was unable to hit another home run in his extra time, so his total remained at 10. Judge has to hit 11 to win the 2017 Home Run Derby.

(10:23 PM ET) Easy. Judge needed about half of his allotted regulation time to hit 11 home runs to surpass Sano to win the 2017 Home Run Derby. No 500-foot homers, though. For shame.

The 2017 Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami will begin shortly on ESPN. We’ll be updating this blog as the Derby progresses, so feel free to hang out here and comment with your thoughts on the action.

If you missed it, Craig, Ashley, and I revealed our predictions here.

HardballTalk 2017 Home Run Derby Predictions

By Bill BaerJul 10, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

The Home Run Derby will be broadcast tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN. It’s chock full of the game’s best sluggers, including defending champion Giancarlo Stanton who’ll try to repeat at his home park in Miami.

Here are the matchups with each player’s seed included in parentheses:

As we did last year, Craig, Ashley, and I have peered into our crystal ball to tell you exactly what’s going to happen tonight.

Craig

First Round

  • Sanchez upsets Stanton in the first round. UPSET OF THE CENTURY! Logan Morrison HANGS HIS HEAD IN SHAME!
  • Sano beats Moustakas
  • Judge KILLS Bour
  • Bellinger beats Blackmon

Second Round

  • Sano beats Sanchez — Gary peaks early and gets exhausted
  • Judge beats Bellinger

Finals

  • Judge beats Sano, launching 1000 “the torch has been passed” columns. Then Stanton kills him next year and normalcy is returned.

Ashley

First Round

  • Stanton over Sanchez
  • Sano over Moustakas
  • Judge over Bour
  • Bellinger over Blackmon

Life works out just as you expect it will. The established slugger vs. rookie slugger narrative lives on, and Miguel Sano and Cody Bellinger play their supporting roles with grace and dignity.

Second Round

  • Sano over Stanton
  • Judge over Bellinger

Stanton falls short of glory, prompting the Marlins to turn off the home run machine. If Bigfoot can’t hit all of the dingers, no dingers shall be celebrated with colorful lights, leaping fish and Lisa Frank levels of spectacle. Aaron Judge soldiers on.

Finals

  • Judge over Sano

Judge beats Sano by one mammoth home run, but fails to clear 500 feet. The ghost of Joe DiMaggio demands his rookie home run title back and sentences Judge to the curse of all Yankee Home Run Derby champions: the inability to repeat.

Bill

First Round

  • Sanchez holds his own, making Logan Morrison eat crow, but ultimately falls a couple homers short and Stanton moves on
  • Sano advances past Moustakas and hits the most home runs of any player in the first round
  • Bour beats Judge somehow
  • Blackmon takes down Bellinger, who will have the fewest home runs in the first round

Second Round

  • Sano gets gassed from hitting so many homers and Stanton moves on to the finals
  • Blackmon doesn’t stop hitting homers, breezes past Bour

Finals

  •  Stanton narrowly edges Blackmon to repeat as Home Run Derby champion

Feel free to leave your own predictions in the comments. Should be a fun night.