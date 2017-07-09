Report: Red Sox want Martin Prado/David Phelps package deal with Marlins

Update #3 (6:19 PM ET): Freeland struck out Adam Engel to begin the ninth inning, but Melky Cabrera broke up the no-hitter with a line drive single to left field. Quite an admirable effort from Freeland. Manager Bud Black removed Freeland from the game at that point, as the lefty had thrown 126 pitches.

Update #2 (6:02 PM ET): The Rockies tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-0 lead. In the top of the eighth, Freeland got Yolmer Sanchez to fly out to left field on a great play by Gerardo Parra, then struck out Omar Navaez and Willy Garcia. Freeland has one inning to go and he’s at 116 pitches.

Update (5:26 PM ET): Freeland issued back-to-back walks to Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier on 13 pitches to begin the top of the seventh inning. He was able to bounce back and induce a ground ball 6-4-3 double play from Avisail Garcia, then got Tim Anderson to fly out to end the inning. He’s at 99 pitches through seven hitless innings.

Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland is three innings away from a no-hitter at Coors Field. Through six innings thus far on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, Freeland has limited the opposition to a walk and a hit batsman while tossing up zeroes on the scoreboard. He has struck out six White Sox on 76 pitches.

Freeland, a 24-year-old rookie born and raised in Colorado, entered Sunday’s action with a 4.09 ERA and a 56/38 K/BB ratio over 99 innings.

The Rockies have given Freeland seven runs of support, scoring twice in the second inning and five times in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the sixth and Pat Valaika hit a three-run shot shortly thereafter.

To date, only one Rockies pitcher has thrown a no-hitter: Ubaldo Jimenez on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The White Sox were last victims of a no-hitter on May 3, 2011 against the Twins’ Francisco Liriano. The last interleague no-hitter was thrown nearly two years ago by the Astros’ Mike Fiers against the Dodgers.

We’ll keep you updated as Freeland attempts to navigate the final three innings.

