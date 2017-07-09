Report: Red Sox want Martin Prado/David Phelps package deal with Marlins

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that the Red Sox are interested in a package deal with the Marlins involving third baseman Martin Prado and reliever David Phelps.
While the Red Sox don’t exactly need bullpen help — their 3.00 aggregate relief ERA is third-best in baseball — they do need some help at third base with Pablo Sandoval injured and Deven Marrero underperforming.
Prado, 33, has appeared in only 32 games this season and has hit a disappointing .273/.299/.388 with two home runs and 12 RBI. While this year has been a struggle, Prado has been an above-average hitter in each of the last five seasons and has the ability to play every position except for pitcher and catcher.
Phelps, 30, has a 3.56 ERA with a 46/16 K/BB ratio in 43 innings of work this year.
The Astros scored 19 runs in a game for the first time in nearly two years, beating the Blue Jays 19-1 on Sunday afternoon. For the Jays, it’s their most lopsided loss since falling 23-1 to the Orioles on September 28, 2000.
The 2-3-4 spots in the Astros’ lineup — Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Evan Gattis — combined to go 9-for-14 with four walks, a double, four home runs, 12 RBI, and nine runs scored. Correa had two home runs, giving him 20 on the season heading into the All-Star break. Altuve is now hitting .347/.417/.551.
The Astros head into the break having scored 527 runs, by far the most in baseball. The Nationals are second at 483 as of this writing. Sunday’s 19-1 win gives the Astros a +162 run differential, also now the best in baseball. The Dodgers entered Sunday at +160. At +162 over 89 games, the Astros are on pace to finish at +295, which would set a franchise record. The 1998 Astros, who went 102-60, had a +254 run differential. With a 60-29 record, the Astros are on pace to win 109 games. Not too shabby.
Update #3 (6:19 PM ET): Freeland struck out Adam Engel to begin the ninth inning, but Melky Cabrera broke up the no-hitter with a line drive single to left field. Quite an admirable effort from Freeland. Manager Bud Black removed Freeland from the game at that point, as the lefty had thrown 126 pitches.
*
Update #2 (6:02 PM ET): The Rockies tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 10-0 lead. In the top of the eighth, Freeland got Yolmer Sanchez to fly out to left field on a great play by Gerardo Parra, then struck out Omar Navaez and Willy Garcia. Freeland has one inning to go and he’s at 116 pitches.
*
Update (5:26 PM ET): Freeland issued back-to-back walks to Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier on 13 pitches to begin the top of the seventh inning. He was able to bounce back and induce a ground ball 6-4-3 double play from Avisail Garcia, then got Tim Anderson to fly out to end the inning. He’s at 99 pitches through seven hitless innings.
*
Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland is three innings away from a no-hitter at Coors Field. Through six innings thus far on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, Freeland has limited the opposition to a walk and a hit batsman while tossing up zeroes on the scoreboard. He has struck out six White Sox on 76 pitches.
Freeland, a 24-year-old rookie born and raised in Colorado, entered Sunday’s action with a 4.09 ERA and a 56/38 K/BB ratio over 99 innings.
The Rockies have given Freeland seven runs of support, scoring twice in the second inning and five times in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the sixth and Pat Valaika hit a three-run shot shortly thereafter.
To date, only one Rockies pitcher has thrown a no-hitter: Ubaldo Jimenez on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The White Sox were last victims of a no-hitter on May 3, 2011 against the Twins’ Francisco Liriano. The last interleague no-hitter was thrown nearly two years ago by the Astros’ Mike Fiers against the Dodgers.
We’ll keep you updated as Freeland attempts to navigate the final three innings.