Mike Hampton resigns as Mariners bullpen coach

The Mariners shut out the Athletics 4-0 on Sunday. After the game, bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigned from his position effective immediately, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. The Mariners don’t yet have a replacement, but one will be named before the club resumes play on Friday.
Hampton resigned because he wanted to spend more time with his family, per Johns, who spoke to GM Jerry DiPoto.
Hampton, 44, signed on as the Mariners’ bullpen coach in 2016. He pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors from 1993-2010. Hampton was originally selected by the Mariners in the sixth round of the 1990 draft.
The Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, MLB.com’s William Kosileski reports. The Indians recalled third baseman Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus.
Kipnis, 30, suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Tigers. He hits the DL batting .232/.292/.402 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 283 plate appearances.
Erik Gonzalez will handle second base while Kipnis is out. Jose Ramirez could also get a start at second base every once in a while. Ramirez has logged over 500 defensive innings at second base in the majors.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that the Red Sox are interested in a package deal with the Marlins involving third baseman Martin Prado and reliever David Phelps.
While the Red Sox don’t exactly need bullpen help — their 3.00 aggregate relief ERA is third-best in baseball — they do need some help at third base with Pablo Sandoval injured and Deven Marrero underperforming.
Prado, 33, has appeared in only 32 games this season and has hit a disappointing .273/.299/.388 with two home runs and 12 RBI. While this year has been a struggle, Prado has been an above-average hitter in each of the last five seasons and has the ability to play every position except for pitcher and catcher.
Phelps, 30, has a 3.56 ERA with a 46/16 K/BB ratio in 43 innings of work this year.