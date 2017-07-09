Mike Hampton resigns as Mariners bullpen coach

The Mariners shut out the Athletics 4-0 on Sunday. After the game, bullpen coach Mike Hampton resigned from his position effective immediately, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. The Mariners don’t yet have a replacement, but one will be named before the club resumes play on Friday.

Hampton resigned because he wanted to spend more time with his family, per Johns, who spoke to GM Jerry DiPoto.

Hampton, 44, signed on as the Mariners’ bullpen coach in 2016. He pitched parts of 16 seasons in the majors from 1993-2010. Hampton was originally selected by the Mariners in the sixth round of the 1990 draft.

