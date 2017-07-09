Jered Weaver’s career with the Padres might be over

Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the Padres have given right-hander Jered Weaver “latitude to explore some things.” Weaver has been out of commission since late May after suffering a bout of hip inflammation, and gave up three runs and five hits during a singular rehab start in Triple-A El Paso last month. There’s currently no timetable for his return, however, and Lin speculates that he might not return to pitch for the Padres at any level this year.
It’s not difficult to see why the team might be ready to cut ties with Weaver. The 34-year-old righty wasn’t looking so hot before he succumbed to his hip injury, going 0-5 in nine starts and dragging a 7.44 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 4.9 SO/9 over 42 1/3 innings in 2017. He hasn’t posted a sub-4.00 ERA since his 2014 run with the Angels, likely due in part to the time he spent rehabbing another bout of hip inflammation and tight nerves in his neck.
According to comments made by club manager Andy Green on Saturday, Weaver is in San Diego “working on his health,” though a career comeback is starting to seem unlikely at this point. The right-hander is owed $3 million through the 2017 season after signing a one-year contract with the Padres in February.
Update (5:26 PM ET): Freeland issued back-to-back walks to Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier on 13 pitches to begin the top of the seventh inning. He was able to bounce back and induce a ground ball 6-4-3 double play from Avisail Garcia, then got Tim Anderson to fly out to end the inning. He’s at 99 pitches through seven hitless innings.
Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland is three innings away from a no-hitter at Coors Field. Through six innings thus far on Sunday afternoon against the White Sox, Freeland has limited the opposition to a walk and a hit batsman while tossing up zeroes on the scoreboard. He has struck out six White Sox on 76 pitches.
Freeland, a 24-year-old rookie, entered Sunday’s action with a 4.09 ERA and a 56/38 K/BB ratio over 99 innings.
The Rockies have given Freeland seven runs of support, scoring twice in the second inning and five times in the sixth. Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the sixth and Pat Valaika hit a three-run shot shortly thereafter.
To date, only one Rockies pitcher has thrown a no-hitter: Ubaldo Jimenez on April 17, 2010 against the Braves. The White Sox were last victims of a no-hitter on May 3, 2011 against the Twins’ Francisco Liriano. The last interleague no-hitter was thrown nearly two years ago by the Astros’ Mike Fiers against the Dodgers.
We’ll keep you updated as Freeland attempts to navigate the final three innings.
Mookie Betts clubbed his 16th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, putting the Red Sox on the board with a solo shot in the first inning. What made the home run unique wasn’t the distance it achieved (406 feet, Betts’ sixth-longest homer of the year) or the speed with which it cleared the left field wall (106.3 m.p.h., Betts’ seventh hardest-hit homer of the year) but the way in which it was recorded. It marked the outfielder’s third leadoff home run of the season and the 11th in his four-year career. No Red Sox hitter has managed more leadoff home runs in franchise history to date.
The home run gave Betts the edge over the previous team leader, Jacoby Ellsbury, who amassed 10 leadoff home runs in Boston from 2007 through 2013. It also bumped him to No. 16 on the list of American League home run leaders, though he has quite a bit of catching up to do in order to tie Aaron Judge‘s 30 blasts this season.
The only thing the homer didn’t do, in fact, was give David Price a comfortable lead. Evan Longoria tied the game on an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning, and Brad Miller‘s two-run shot in the eighth gave the Rays a two-run lead. The Red Sox currently trail the Rays 5-3 in the top of the ninth.