Jason Kipnis placed on disabled list with strained hamstring

The Indians placed second baseman Jason Kipnis on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, MLB.com’s William Kosileski reports. The Indians recalled third baseman Giovanny Urshela from Triple-A Columbus.

Kipnis, 30, suffered the injury running out a ground ball in the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Tigers. He hits the DL batting .232/.292/.402 with eight home runs and 26 RBI in 283 plate appearances.

Erik Gonzalez will handle second base while Kipnis is out. Jose Ramirez could also get a start at second base every once in a while. Ramirez has logged over 500 defensive innings at second base in the majors.

