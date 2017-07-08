Video: Aaron Judge breaks Joe DiMaggio’s franchise record for rookie home runs

Move over, Joe DiMaggio. Aaron Judge homered his way into the Yankees’ history books on Friday night, recording his 30th home run to surpass the 29-home run record DiMaggio set during his rookie year. Now, thanks to Judge, no one in franchise history has touched 30 home runs in their rookie season — and we haven’t even reached the All-Star break yet.
The historic blast came in the fifth inning of Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Brewers, when Judge connected on a 1-0 changeup from Josh Hader, sending it a projected 432 feet to put the Yankees up 4-2:
Not only did the rookie right fielder tie DiMaggio’s club-best mark, but he extended his personal home run streak to three games after hitting a solo home run on Tuesday and a record-tying two-run shot on Wednesday.
The Yankees, meanwhile, dropped their third consecutive game after a five-run rally helped the Brewers to a sizable lead in the seventh inning. With the loss, the Yankees drop to 4.5 games back of the Red Sox in the AL East, while the Brewers now sit a full 4.5 games above the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.
The Mets might have to postpone that reunion with Bartolo Colon for a while. The 44-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Friday, just one day after he was officially released by the Braves. Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger.
It’s been a rough year for the veteran right-hander, who followed his fourth career All-Star season with an 8.14 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 63 innings with the Braves this summer. He went just 2-8 in 13 starts and was designated for assignment shortly after a four-loss streak, during which he gave up 30 runs on 32 hits and nine walks in a 15-inning span.
Colon is still owed the rest of his $12.5 million salary in 2017, but the Twins will only be on the hook for the minimum rate for any time he incurs in the majors. The Braves, meanwhile, are expected to absorb whatever remains of his salary this year. As for whether or not Minnesota will continue to bolster their pitching staff as the trade deadline nears, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey had this cryptic answer at the ready:
The Reds signed first-round draft pick Hunter Greene on Friday afternoon, cutting it close as the deal was struck just minutes prior to the 5 PM deadline. Greene, a 17-year-old right-hander, was projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the months leading up to the 2017 draft and ultimately landed in the No. 2 slot as the Reds’ first pick. Per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, the high school righty is expected to take home a bonus of $7.23 million, the “highest bonus ever in [the] bonus pool era.”
Had the team failed to reach a deal with Greene, they would have received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Reds’ general manager Dick Williams spoke to the stressful situation, telling MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, “It was just tough because there was a lot at stake. What made going through today a little easier was knowing that Bob Castellini, Walt Jocketty, my staff, Chris Buckley, we were all a united front on where we wanted to go with this negotiation. That made it easy.”
While Williams said his team would have been at peace regardless of the outcome, it was clear they netted a special talent in Greene. The Notre Dame High School alumnus has the high-octane fastball and developing breaking balls necessary to hold a spot in the rotation, and boasts impressive skills at short as well. The club has yet to announce Greene’s next move, but Sheldon adds that the right-hander will likely be assigned to either the Arizona League Reds or rookie-ball Billings Mustangs.