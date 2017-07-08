Video: Aaron Judge breaks Joe DiMaggio’s franchise record for rookie home runs

Move over, Joe DiMaggio. Aaron Judge homered his way into the Yankees’ history books on Friday night, recording his 30th home run to surpass the 29-home run record DiMaggio set during his rookie year. Now, thanks to Judge, no one in franchise history has touched 30 home runs in their rookie season — and we haven’t even reached the All-Star break yet.

The historic blast came in the fifth inning of Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Brewers, when Judge connected on a 1-0 changeup from Josh Hader, sending it a projected 432 feet to put the Yankees up 4-2:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Not only did the rookie right fielder tie DiMaggio’s club-best mark, but he extended his personal home run streak to three games after hitting a solo home run on Tuesday and a record-tying two-run shot on Wednesday.

The Yankees, meanwhile, dropped their third consecutive game after a five-run rally helped the Brewers to a sizable lead in the seventh inning. With the loss, the Yankees drop to 4.5 games back of the Red Sox in the AL East, while the Brewers now sit a full 4.5 games above the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.

