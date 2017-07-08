Nate Karns might need season-ending surgery

Two Royals pitchers are facing a premature end to the 2017 season, according to comments from club manager Ned Yost and vice president of communication Mike Swanson. Left-hander Matt Strahm underwent season-ending knee surgery on Friday after sustaining a torn patellar tendon in his left knee last week, while right-hander Nate Karns could potentially undergo thoracic outlet surgery after feeling prolonged discomfort in his right forearm. Both pitchers had already been placed on the 60-day disabled list prior to the announcement.
Karns, 29, was off to a promising start in his first season with the Royals. He went 2-2 in his first eight starts and turned in a 4.17 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 10.1 SO/9 over 45 1/3 innings. He’s still looking to bounce back from a tough run in Seattle last year, during which he sustained a serious lower back injury and produced an inflated 5.15 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 9.6 SO/9 through 94 1/3 innings.
The right-hander is expected to consult with thoracic outlet syndrome specialist Dr. Robert Thompson in the next few days, after which a decision will be made by the team. Should Karns’ forearm tightness require season-ending surgery, Yost said the righty should be ready to pitch again by spring training. With the second half approaching and neither Karns nor Strahm ready to resume their roles anytime soon, however, it seems more than likely that the club will start exploring external options to beef up their pitching staff as they chase down the division title.
Move over, Joe DiMaggio. Aaron Judge homered his way into the Yankees’ history books on Friday night, recording his 30th home run to surpass the 29-home run record DiMaggio set during his rookie year. Now, thanks to Judge, no one in franchise history has touched 30 home runs in their rookie season — and we haven’t even reached the All-Star break yet.
The historic blast came in the fifth inning of Friday’s 9-4 loss to the Brewers, when Judge connected on a 1-0 changeup from Josh Hader, sending it a projected 432 feet to put the Yankees up 4-2:
Not only did the rookie right fielder tie DiMaggio’s club-best mark, but he extended his personal home run streak to three games after hitting a solo home run on Tuesday and a record-tying two-run shot on Wednesday.
The Yankees, meanwhile, dropped their third consecutive game after a five-run rally helped the Brewers to a sizable lead in the seventh inning. With the loss, the Yankees drop to 4.5 games back of the Red Sox in the AL East, while the Brewers now sit a full 4.5 games above the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.
The Mets might have to postpone that reunion with Bartolo Colon for a while. The 44-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Friday, just one day after he was officially released by the Braves. Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger.
It’s been a rough year for the veteran right-hander, who followed his fourth career All-Star season with an 8.14 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 63 innings with the Braves this summer. He went just 2-8 in 13 starts and was designated for assignment shortly after a four-loss streak, during which he gave up 30 runs on 32 hits and nine walks in a 15-inning span.
Colon is still owed the rest of his $12.5 million salary in 2017, but the Twins will only be on the hook for the minimum rate for any time he incurs in the majors. The Braves, meanwhile, are expected to absorb whatever remains of his salary this year. As for whether or not Minnesota will continue to bolster their pitching staff as the trade deadline nears, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey had this cryptic answer at the ready: