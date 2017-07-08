Giants place Austin Slater on 10-day disabled list with right groin injury

The Giants placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin injury, per a team announcement on Saturday. Slater was removed from Friday’s 6-1 loss to the Marlins with what appeared to be another hip injury after grounding out to short in the eighth inning. Outfielder Mac Williamson was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move and will likely split left field duties with Gorkys Hernandez until Slater returns in the second half.
Slater’s performance has highlighted an otherwise dismal season for the Giants, who currently rank second-to-last in the National League with a .386 winning percentage. The 24-year-old rookie exited Friday’s match with a .290/.343/.430 batting line, three home runs and 13 RBI through his first 29 games and has provided some much-needed coverage in left field to boot. He was sidelined for two days with hip flexor tightness last month, but appeared to make a full recovery before sustaining another lower body injury this weekend.
Without Slater’s bat, the Giants have to hope Mac Williamson will rise to the occasion after batting just .161/.235/.258 through his first 34 PA in 2017. Williamson, now serving his third season in San Francisco, got a marginal boost in Triple-A with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 207 PA, but hasn’t been able to make those numbers stick at the big league level just yet.
With the trade deadline drawing ever nearer, both the Dodgers and Nationals have started to set their sights on potential pitching reinforcements. That includes Tigers’ powerhouse lefty reliever Justin Wilson, though FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal notes that the club may be reluctant to sell at the deadline as they’re still in the hunt for a wild card.
That doesn’t appear to have deterred interest in the 29-year-old southpaw, who will collect a $2.7 million salary in 2017 and is under control through the 2018 season. Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that as many as four clubs have sent scouts to follow the Tigers lately, including the Astros, Cubs, and aforementioned Dodgers and Nationals. Should the Tigers become sellers at the deadline, Rosenthal adds that there would be no shortage of teams interested in the flame-throwing lefty.
The Astros nearly had a deal to acquire Wilson during the 2016 offseason, but couldn’t meet the asking price after the Tigers reportedly rejected a trade for top outfield prospect Derek Fisher. Of Wilson’s four suitors, the Astros’ and Dodgers’ bullpens currently rank at the top of the league, while the Nationals are in dead last with a collective -0.7 fWAR and 5.15 ERA. Unlike a prospect-rich organization like the Astros, the Nationals don’t appear to have many bargaining chips left to net someone of Wilson’s talent. With or without him, however, they’ll need to figure out a way to bolster their relief corps if they want to make a deep run in the playoffs this fall.
There’s much to like about Wilson aside from his obvious affordability, including the 2.48 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and stunning 13.2 SO/9 he’s produced over just 32 2/3 innings this year. He assumed the closing role from a struggling Francisco Rodriguez in early May and set down a 2-2 record with eight saves in 20 appearances since the switch.
Clint Frazier’s second big league home run was a doozy. The Yankees’ rookie outfielder went 3-for-4 during Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Brewers, recording a base hit and RBI triple before he reached his final at-bat in the ninth inning.
Frazier told reporters he’d been suffering from a case of jitters after getting called up last Saturday, but his nerves appeared to vanish against Milwaukee right-hander Corey Knebel. He looped a 1-0 heater well over the left field fence, watching it vanish into the crowd for a three-run jack to secure the walk-off win.
The rookie’s well-timed blast put him in some unique company, per MLB.com’s Joe Trezza:
Following the game, Frazier gave some insights into his hitting approach after struggling through his first week in the majors. “A good guy to watch is [Aaron] Judge,” he said. “He does a great job of keeping his weight on his backside. That’s why he hits balls where he does. I took a note out of his book and tried to apply it to mine.”
For now, it seems, he appears to be on the right track.