Twins sign Bartolo Colon to minor league deal

The Mets might have to postpone that reunion with Bartolo Colon for a while. The 44-year-old right-hander signed a minor league deal with the Twins on Friday, just one day after he was officially released by the Braves. Colon will report to Triple-A Rochester, per MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger.

It’s been a rough year for the veteran right-hander, who followed his fourth career All-Star season with an 8.14 ERA, 2.9 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 63 innings with the Braves this summer. He went just 2-8 in 13 starts and was designated for assignment shortly after a four-loss streak, during which he gave up 30 runs on 32 hits and nine walks in a 15-inning span.

Colon is still owed the rest of his $12.5 million salary in 2017, but the Twins will only be on the hook for the minimum rate for any time he incurs in the majors. The Braves, meanwhile, are expected to absorb whatever remains of his salary this year. As for whether or not Minnesota will continue to bolster their pitching staff as the trade deadline nears, chief baseball officer Derek Falvey had this cryptic answer at the ready:

Derek Falvey was asked if this means that the Twins are buyers at the Trade Deadline: "We are buyers of Bartolo Colon." — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 8, 2017

