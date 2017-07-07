Reds sign first-round draft pick Hunter Greene

The Reds signed first-round draft pick Hunter Greene on Friday afternoon, cutting it close as the deal was struck just minutes prior to the 5 PM deadline. Greene, a 17-year-old right-hander, was projected as the No. 1 overall pick in the months leading up to the 2017 draft and ultimately landed in the No. 2 slot as the Reds’ first pick. Per MLB.com’s Jim Callis, the high school righty is expected to take home a bonus of $7.23 million, the “highest bonus ever in [the] bonus pool era.”
Had the team failed to reach a deal with Greene, they would have received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. Reds’ general manager Dick Williams spoke to the stressful situation, telling MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon, “It was just tough because there was a lot at stake. What made going through today a little easier was knowing that Bob Castellini, Walt Jocketty, my staff, Chris Buckley, we were all a united front on where we wanted to go with this negotiation. That made it easy.”
While Williams said his team would have been at peace regardless of the outcome, it was clear they netted a special talent in Greene. The Notre Dame High School alumnus has the high-octane fastball and developing breaking balls necessary to hold a spot in the rotation, and boasts impressive skills at short as well. The club has yet to announce Greene’s next move, but Sheldon adds that the right-hander will likely be assigned to either the Arizona League Reds or rookie-ball Billings Mustangs.
Angels’ right-hander Matt Shoemaker hit another bump in the road to recovery this week and is facing a shutdown period of 7-10 days after team doctors diagnosed him with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome in his right forearm. He was treated with a cortisone shot on Thursday and officially recalled from his rehab assignment in High-A Inland Empire, per a team announcement on Friday.
Shoemaker, 30, is currently serving his fifth run with the Angels. He was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list in mid-June with a right forearm strain and was expected back in the Angels’ rotation sometime after the All-Star break. Prior to his setback, he was riding a 6-3 record through 14 starts, with a 4.52 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over his first 77 2/3 innings of the year.
While Shoemaker’s first rehab start looked promising, incurring only two hits and striking out five batters in three scoreless innings, the righty felt discomfort in his pitching arm following the outing. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, he likely won’t rejoin the team for another 3-4 weeks, putting his estimated return date somewhere around the beginning of August.
The gambling site Bovada has come out with its odds for Monday night’s Home Run Derby. You will not be surprised who the favorite is:
I’d probably pick Stanton and Judge at 1-2 as well, and by a hefty margin. For betting purposes, though, I think Sano at 12/1 is pretty tasty.
But yeah, I think this is Stanton’s to lose, with Judge a solid choice if he falters.