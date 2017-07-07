Minor leaguer hustles infield popup into “triple”

The quotes in the headline are there because it wasn’t really a triple. It was an E-3, with the runner advancing to third. But this shouldn’t be remembered simply as a fielding miscue. The batter deserves some serious kudos here for running a popup to the mound out and for continuing to hustle once he realized that the all of the infielders had left their posts, clearing the way for him to make it to third.
The batter/hustler was Randy Arozarena of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, who did this last night against the Midland Rockhounds in their Double-A game. No, not a triple but worthy of our admiration all the same:
Angels’ right-hander Matt Shoemaker hit another bump in the road to recovery this week and is facing a shutdown period of 7-10 days after team doctors diagnosed him with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome in his right forearm. He was treated with a cortisone shot on Thursday and officially recalled from his rehab assignment in High-A Inland Empire, per a team announcement on Friday.
Shoemaker, 30, is currently serving his fifth run with the Angels. He was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list in mid-June with a right forearm strain and was expected back in the Angels’ rotation sometime after the All-Star break. Prior to his setback, he was riding a 6-3 record through 14 starts, with a 4.52 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over his first 77 2/3 innings of the year.
While Shoemaker’s first rehab start looked promising, incurring only two hits and striking out five batters in three scoreless innings, the righty felt discomfort in his pitching arm following the outing. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, he likely won’t rejoin the team for another 3-4 weeks, putting his estimated return date somewhere around the beginning of August.
The gambling site Bovada has come out with its odds for Monday night’s Home Run Derby. You will not be surprised who the favorite is:
I’d probably pick Stanton and Judge at 1-2 as well, and by a hefty margin. For betting purposes, though, I think Sano at 12/1 is pretty tasty.
But yeah, I think this is Stanton’s to lose, with Judge a solid choice if he falters.