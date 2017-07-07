Getty Images

Matt Shoemaker will be shut down for 7-10 days with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome

By Ashley VarelaJul 7, 2017, 6:12 PM EDT

Angels’ right-hander Matt Shoemaker hit another bump in the road to recovery this week and is facing a shutdown period of 7-10 days after team doctors diagnosed him with posterior interosseous nerve syndrome in his right forearm. He was treated with a cortisone shot on Thursday and officially recalled from his rehab assignment in High-A Inland Empire, per a team announcement on Friday.

Shoemaker, 30, is currently serving his fifth run with the Angels. He was initially placed on the 10-day disabled list in mid-June with a right forearm strain and was expected back in the Angels’ rotation sometime after the All-Star break. Prior to his setback, he was riding a 6-3 record through 14 starts, with a 4.52 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 over his first 77 2/3 innings of the year.

While Shoemaker’s first rehab start looked promising, incurring only two hits and striking out five batters in three scoreless innings, the righty felt discomfort in his pitching arm following the outing. According to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, he likely won’t rejoin the team for another 3-4 weeks, putting his estimated return date somewhere around the beginning of August.

Giancarlo Stanton is, not surprisingly, your Home Run Derby favorite

By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT

The gambling site Bovada has come out with its odds for Monday night’s Home Run Derby. You will not be surprised who the favorite is:

I’d probably pick Stanton and Judge at 1-2 as well, and by a hefty margin. For betting purposes, though, I think Sano at 12/1 is pretty tasty.

But yeah, I think this is Stanton’s to lose, with Judge a solid choice if he falters.

MLB announces seven replacements to the All-Star rosters

By Craig CalcaterraJul 7, 2017, 2:13 PM EDT

Every year the All-Star teams are announced and every year there are multiple replacements a few days later. Injuries happen, you know. Or . . . do they?

Anyway, Major League Baseball just sent a release with seven substitutions to the rosters for the Midsummer Classic:

Chris Archer SP Rays
Robinson Cano 2B Mariners
Chris Devenski RP Astros
Brandon Kintzler RP Twins
Roberto Osuna RP Blue Jays
Justin Upton OF Tigers
Alex Wood SP Dodgers

This marks the first All-Star appearances for Devenski, Kintzler, Osuna and Wood. The others are All-Star veterans.