Ichiro now has more hits than any foreign-born player in major league history

Ken Rosenthal has some news regarding both Terry Francona’s health and the American League All-Star team which he was set to manage next week.

The health news: Francona underwent a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat yesterday. That’s a pretty major procedure and it will sideline him for the time being. He’s expected to rejoin the Indians after the All-Star break.

As for the All-Star Game, Rosenthal reports that Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the team. Mills, and the entire Indians coaching staff, had already been selected by Francona to coach the team in Miami. Also selected was Rays manager Kevin Cash who will assist Mills.

Here is the official statement from the Cleveland Indians:

Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry’s heart rhythm over the past several weeks. Terry is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two. It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14th and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami. The Cleveland Indians Organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry.

Here’s hoping Francona recovers quickly and is back with the Indians next week.

