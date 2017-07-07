Bob Levey/Getty Images

Carlos Correa salty after Roberto Osuna very slightly delayed getting final out of game

By Bill BaerJul 7, 2017, 1:10 AM EDT

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa made the final out of Thursday night’s 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays. Closer Roberto Osuna threw a 3-2 cutter, getting Correa to tap back weakly to the mound. Correa very lightly jogged towards first base while Osuna took a few steps towards first base while holding the ball before throwing.

That delay of one or two seconds has Correa salty. After the game, he said (via Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle), “I don’t know what’s so special about that: throwing me a 3-2 cutter; showing me up… I go home, relax. Next time I face him, he better not give up a homer.”

Here’s a link to the video of the final out. First baseman Justin Smoak was actually late getting to the first base bag, which explains most of Osuna’s pause. Osuna could’ve thrown a little earlier, leading Smoak to the bag, but that’s also just a bit more risky. And since Correa wasn’t exactly making a beeline for first base, Osuna had the fortune of waiting a little longer. It doesn’t seem like Osuna was trying to show up Correa at all.

At the very least, though, it’s nice to see a complaint coming from a hitter, as it’s usually pitchers complaining about being shown up because batters take too long to get out of the box after hitting a home run. Now we know that players at all positions can be irrational and petty about other players’ behavior.

The Astros and Jays just kicked off their four-game set in Toronto, so there’s three more games that have the potential for drama.

The Braves-Nationals game has been delayed nearly three hours

By Bill BaerJul 6, 2017, 9:44 PM EDT

Even though no rain had yet fallen, Thursday night’s game between the Braves and Nationals began in a rain delay. Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte tweeted about it:

Of the 1,600-plus people to have liked that tweet at the time of this writing, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was among them.

The Rays also had some fun at the Nats’ expense:

The Nationals issued an updated statement shortly after 9:30 PM ET. Via MASN’s Mark Zuckerman:

This one sounds like it’s going to start well after 10 PM ET and it’ll probably finish close to 2 AM ET. Brings back memories of that Padres-Phillies game 24 years ago that ended just shy of 5 AM ET.

Xander Bogaerts hit on hand by pitch, X-rays negative

Brian Blanco/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 6, 2017, 8:57 PM EDT

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Thursday’s game against the Rays after taking a fastball off of his right hand in the top of the first inning. Starter Jacob Faria threw a 1-2 fastball that ran in a bit too much.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays came back negative, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Bogaerts is day-to-day for now.

Bogaerts, 24, recently missed out on a chance to make the All-Star Game as he lost the Final Vote to Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. Bogaerts is hitting .308/.361/.455 with 30 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 341 plate appearances this season.