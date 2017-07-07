A minor leaguer hustles an infield popup into a “triple”

The quotes in the headline are there because it wasn’t really a triple. It was an E-3, with the runner advancing to third. But this shouldn’t be remembered simply as a fielding miscue. The batter deserves some serious kudos here for running a popup to the mound out and for continuing to hustle once he realized that the all of the infielders had left their posts, clearing the way for him to make it to third.
The batter/hustler was Randy Arozarena of the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, who did this last night against the Midland Rockhounds in their Double-A game. No, not a triple but worthy of our admiration all the same:
Ichiro broke a record yesterday that I doubt many of us have ever really thought of. At least I haven’t. The record: most hits by a player born outside of the United States.
Ichiro went 2-for-3 against the Cardinals yesterday and now has 3,054 in his major league career. The first hit tied him with Rod Carew, who was born in Panama, and the second one put him past the Hall of Famer.
Ichiro had 1,278 hits in Japan as well, making him baseball’s unofficial Hit King.
Ken Rosenthal has some news regarding both Terry Francona’s health and the American League All-Star team which he was set to manage next week.
The health news: Francona underwent a catheter ablation to address an irregular heartbeat yesterday. That’s a pretty major procedure and it will sideline him for the time being. He’s expected to rejoin the Indians after the All-Star break.
As for the All-Star Game, Rosenthal reports that Indians bench coach Brad Mills will manage the team. Mills, and the entire Indians coaching staff, had already been selected by Francona to coach the team in Miami. Also selected was Rays manager Kevin Cash who will assist Mills.
Here is the official statement from the Cleveland Indians:
Thursday afternoon at the Cleveland Clinic, Terry Francona underwent a cardiac ablation procedure to correct a cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The arrhythmia was detected through diligent monitoring of Terry’s heart rhythm over the past several weeks.
Terry is resting comfortably at the Cleveland Clinic following the successful cardiac procedure. Terry is expected to make a full recovery and will be discharged within the next day or two. It is expected he will resume managing the team beginning Friday, July 14th and Major League Baseball has been informed he will not manage the All-Star Game in Miami.
The Cleveland Indians Organization would like to express sincere gratitude to the entire staff of professionals at the Cleveland Clinic for their care and treatment of Terry.
Here’s hoping Francona recovers quickly and is back with the Indians next week.