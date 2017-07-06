Xander Bogaerts hit on hand by pitch, X-rays negative

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Thursday’s game against the Rays after taking a fastball off of his right hand in the top of the first inning. Starter Jacob Faria threw a 1-2 fastball that ran in a bit too much.
Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays came back negative, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Bogaerts is day-to-day for now.
Bogaerts, 24, recently missed out on a chance to make the All-Star Game as he lost the Final Vote to Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. Bogaerts is hitting .308/.361/.455 with 30 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 341 plate appearances this season.
Even though no rain had yet fallen, Thursday night’s game between the Braves and Nationals began in a rain delay. Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte tweeted about it:
Of the 1,600-plus people to have liked that tweet at the time of this writing, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was among them.
The Rays also had some fun at the Nats’ expense:
The Nationals issued an updated statement shortly after 9:30 PM ET. Via MASN’s Mark Zuckerman:
This one sounds like it’s going to start well after 10 PM ET and it’ll probably finish close to 2 AM ET. Brings back memories of that Padres-Phillies game 24 years ago that ended just shy of 5 AM ET.
The Cubs got blown out by the Brewers on Thursday afternoon, falling behind 9-0 after three innings. As a result, manager Joe Maddon had outfielder Jon Jay take the mound in the top of the ninth.
Jay had never pitched before as a professional baseball player and it showed. His first pitch to Stephen Vogt registered at 57 MPH. His next pitch was even slower, 55 MPH, but he got Vogt to fly out to right field. Jay peaked at 66 MPH but managed to get Jonathan Villar to pop out in foul territory, then worked around a Domingo Santana single by getting Yadiel Rivera to line out to left field to end the inning.
Jay threw 16 pitches in total, averaging 57.2 MPH. Only four of those pitches were measured in excess of 60 MPH.
After Thursday’s 11-2 loss, the defending champion Cubs fell to 4.5 games behind the first-place Brewers. There’s a sentence I knew, before the season, that I’d be writing.