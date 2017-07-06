Xander Bogaerts hit on hand by pitch, X-rays negative

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts exited Thursday’s game against the Rays after taking a fastball off of his right hand in the top of the first inning. Starter Jacob Faria threw a 1-2 fastball that ran in a bit too much.

Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays came back negative, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports. Bogaerts is day-to-day for now.

Bogaerts, 24, recently missed out on a chance to make the All-Star Game as he lost the Final Vote to Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas. Bogaerts is hitting .308/.361/.455 with 30 extra-base hits, 41 RBI, 50 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in 341 plate appearances this season.

Follow @Baer_Bill