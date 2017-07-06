The Marlins extended Michael Hill’s contract recently

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported on Wednesday that the Marlins extended president of baseball operations Michael Hill recently. The contract is believed to be in excess of $10 million over five years.

The detail came as part of a larger report on the Marlins. Owner Jeffrey Loria is expected to sell the team soon, but the team has some loose ends and may end up having yet another fire sale. According to Nightengale, “It doesn’t matter if your name is Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, AJ Ramos or even Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins are preparing to strip it down for the next ownership group.”

A group involving Wayne Rothbaum and Tagg Romney is considered to be the favorite to purchase the Marlins. Loria, who bought the team for $158.5 million in 2002, is expected to sell the team for $1.1-1.3 billion.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Major League Baseball will need to be consulted if the Marlins have a fire sale while Loria attempts to sell the team.

Follow @Baer_Bill