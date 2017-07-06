The Braves-Nationals game has been delayed nearly three hours

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even though no rain had yet fallen, Thursday night’s game between the Braves and Nationals began in a rain delay. Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte tweeted about it:

This No-Rain delay is something i've never seen before!! — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017

Of the 1,600-plus people to have liked that tweet at the time of this writing, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was among them.

The Rays also had some fun at the Nats’ expense:

The Nationals issued an updated statement shortly after 9:30 PM ET. Via MASN’s Mark Zuckerman:

This one sounds like it’s going to start well after 10 PM ET and it’ll probably finish close to 2 AM ET. Brings back memories of that Padres-Phillies game 24 years ago that ended just shy of 5 AM ET.

Follow @Baer_Bill