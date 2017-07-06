Mike Trout began rehab assignment for Angels on Wednesday

Madison Bumgarner started his rehab assignment for his ailing shoulder a week and a half ago, but after struggling in last Friday’s appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants sent him to Single-A San Jose. He started on Wednesday evening against Rancho Cumcamonga, the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate.

During that start, Rancho right fielder DJ Peters did something to Bumgarner no major league hitter had ever done before: he homered twice off of him in the same inning. Bumgarner gave up an eight-spot in the top of the fourth. Peters’ first homer was a solo shot and the second was a two-run blast.

Everyone knows Bumgarner wasn’t throwing at full capacity, but it’s still a pretty cool achievement for a 21-year-old.

In four innings of work, Bumgarner gave up nine runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. He gave up four home runs in total.

Bumgarner is scheduled to make another rehab start on Monday and has the goal of returning to the Giants’ rotation after the All-Star break. He went on the disabled list in April after an off-day dirt bike accident. He suffered complete and partial tears of two tendons that connect the AC joint in his left shoulder.

