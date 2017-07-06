Justin Turner, Mike Moustakas win the Final Vote

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is an All-Star. He beat Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds, and Justin Bour to win the Final Vote, earning the last spot on the National League All-Star Game roster.

Turner, 32, is hitting an MLB-best .384 with a .473 on-base percentage (also MLB-best). Along with that, he’s slugging .571 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 259 plate appearances.

In the American League, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas won the Final Vote. He beat out Elvis Andrus, Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, and Logan Morrison. This season, Moustakas is hitting .275/.309/.570 with 25 home runs, 54 runs scored, and 44 runs in 320 PA.

Turner’s addition gives the Dodgers five All-Stars, along with Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger Clayton Kershaw, and Kenley Jansen. Moustakas makes it three for the Royals along with Salvador Perez and Jason Vargas.

The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.

