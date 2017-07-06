Justin Turner, Mike Moustakas win the Final Vote

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner is an All-Star. He beat Kris Bryant, Anthony Rendon, Mark Reynolds, and Justin Bour to win the Final Vote, earning the last spot on the National League All-Star Game roster.
Turner, 32, is hitting an MLB-best .384 with a .473 on-base percentage (also MLB-best). Along with that, he’s slugging .571 with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 33 RBI, and 38 runs scored in 259 plate appearances.
In the American League, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas won the Final Vote. He beat out Elvis Andrus, Xander Bogaerts, Didi Gregorius, and Logan Morrison. This season, Moustakas is hitting .275/.309/.570 with 25 home runs, 54 runs scored, and 44 runs in 320 PA.
Turner’s addition gives the Dodgers five All-Stars, along with Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger Clayton Kershaw, and Kenley Jansen. Moustakas makes it three for the Royals along with Salvador Perez and Jason Vargas.
The All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami.
The Cubs got blown out by the Brewers on Thursday afternoon, falling behind 9-0 after three innings. As a result, manager Joe Maddon had outfielder Jon Jay take the mound in the top of the ninth.
Jay had never pitched before as a professional baseball player and it showed. His first pitch to Stephen Vogt registered at 57 MPH. His next pitch was even slower, 55 MPH, but he got Vogt to fly out to right field. Jay peaked at 66 MPH but managed to get Jonathan Villar to pop out in foul territory, then worked around a Domingo Santana single by getting Yadiel Rivera to line out to left field to end the inning.
Jay threw 16 pitches in total, averaging 57.2 MPH. Only four of those pitches were measured in excess of 60 MPH.
After Thursday’s 11-2 loss, the defending champion Cubs fell to 4.5 games behind the first-place Brewers. There’s a sentence I knew, before the season, that I’d be writing.
Madison Bumgarner started his rehab assignment for his ailing shoulder a week and a half ago, but after struggling in last Friday’s appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants sent him to Single-A San Jose. He started on Wednesday evening against Rancho Cumcamonga, the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate.
During that start, Rancho right fielder DJ Peters did something to Bumgarner no major league hitter had ever done before: he homered twice off of him in the same inning. Bumgarner gave up an eight-spot in the top of the fourth. Peters’ first homer was a solo shot and the second was a two-run blast.
Everyone knows Bumgarner wasn’t throwing at full capacity, but it’s still a pretty cool achievement for a 21-year-old.
In four innings of work, Bumgarner gave up nine runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. He gave up four home runs in total.
Bumgarner is scheduled to make another rehab start on Monday and has the goal of returning to the Giants’ rotation after the All-Star break. He went on the disabled list in April after an off-day dirt bike accident. He suffered complete and partial tears of two tendons that connect the AC joint in his left shoulder.