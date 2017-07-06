Chicago Cubs recall Kyle Schwarber

The Chicago Cubs will recall Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday. Jesse Rogers of ESPN was the first to report it. It has since been confirmed by others.
Schwarber hit .343/.477/.714 with four home runs and nine RBI in his 11 games at Triple-A level. The idea of sending him down was to give him a jump start. That definitely occurred, so the Cubs now understandably want to see if carries back over to the major league level.
Schwarber has hit just .171/.295/.378 through 64 games with the Cubs, but after that minor league stint, look for him to be plugged back into the lineup, with all involved hoping they can soon pretend April-June didn’t happen.
Madison Bumgarner started his rehab assignment for his ailing shoulder a week and a half ago, but after struggling in last Friday’s appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants sent him to Single-A San Jose. He started on Wednesday evening against Rancho Cumcamonga, the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate.
During that start, Rancho right fielder DJ Peters did something to Bumgarner no major league hitter had ever done before: he homered twice off of him in the same inning. Bumgarner gave up an eight-spot in the top of the fourth. Peters’ first homer was a solo shot and the second was a two-run blast.
Everyone knows Bumgarner wasn’t throwing at full capacity, but it’s still a pretty cool achievement for a 21-year-old.
In four innings of work, Bumgarner gave up nine runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. He gave up four home runs in total.
Bumgarner is scheduled to make another rehab start on Monday and has the goal of returning to the Giants’ rotation after the All-Star break. He went on the disabled list in April after an off-day dirt bike accident. He suffered complete and partial tears of two tendons that connect the AC joint in his left shoulder.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported on Wednesday that the Marlins extended president of baseball operations Michael Hill recently. The contract is believed to be in excess of $10 million over five years.
The detail came as part of a larger report on the Marlins. Owner Jeffrey Loria is expected to sell the team soon, but the team has some loose ends and may end up having yet another fire sale. According to Nightengale, “It doesn’t matter if your name is Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, AJ Ramos or even Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins are preparing to strip it down for the next ownership group.”
A group involving Wayne Rothbaum and Tagg Romney is considered to be the favorite to purchase the Marlins. Loria, who bought the team for $158.5 million in 2002, is expected to sell the team for $1.1-1.3 billion.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Major League Baseball will need to be consulted if the Marlins have a fire sale while Loria attempts to sell the team.