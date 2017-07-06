A Single-A player homered twice off Madison Bumgarner in the same inning

Madison Bumgarner started his rehab assignment for his ailing shoulder a week and a half ago, but after struggling in last Friday’s appearance with Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants sent him to Single-A San Jose. He started on Wednesday evening against Rancho Cumcamonga, the Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate.
During that start, Rancho right fielder DJ Peters did something to Bumgarner no major league hitter had ever done before: he homered twice off of him in the same inning. Bumgarner gave up an eight-spot in the top of the fourth. Peters’ first homer was a solo shot and the second was a two-run blast.
Everyone knows Bumgarner wasn’t throwing at full capacity, but it’s still a pretty cool achievement for a 21-year-old.
In four innings of work, Bumgarner gave up nine runs on nine hits with a walk and five strikeouts on 76 pitches. He gave up four home runs in total.
Bumgarner is scheduled to make another rehab start on Monday and has the goal of returning to the Giants’ rotation after the All-Star break. He went on the disabled list in April after an off-day dirt bike accident. He suffered complete and partial tears of two tendons that connect the AC joint in his left shoulder.
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported on Wednesday that the Marlins extended president of baseball operations Michael Hill recently. The contract is believed to be in excess of $10 million over five years.
The detail came as part of a larger report on the Marlins. Owner Jeffrey Loria is expected to sell the team soon, but the team has some loose ends and may end up having yet another fire sale. According to Nightengale, “It doesn’t matter if your name is Marcell Ozuna, Christian Yelich, AJ Ramos or even Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins are preparing to strip it down for the next ownership group.”
A group involving Wayne Rothbaum and Tagg Romney is considered to be the favorite to purchase the Marlins. Loria, who bought the team for $158.5 million in 2002, is expected to sell the team for $1.1-1.3 billion.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Major League Baseball will need to be consulted if the Marlins have a fire sale while Loria attempts to sell the team.
This is must-click material from Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post. It’s about what it’s like to be on the disabled list. And what it’s like to be around guys on the disabled list.
It’s not about injuries. Those get fixed over time. It’s about the mental predicament of being on the DL. When the team is at home you can be around them, but you can’t help them. And it’s even awkward just to be around them because you’re worried that you’ll jinx them or something. And the healthy players don’t like to see you to be honest. It’s nothing personal. It’s just the weird politics and superstition of injury.
It’s a great read with some revealing and, frankly, sad comments from some current Washington Nationals players biding their time on the DL. Baseball’s limbo. Check it out.