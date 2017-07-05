Video: Pitcher Jon Gray hits a 467-foot home run

Rockies starter Jon Gray notched his first career home run on Wednesday night against the Reds. With the score 0-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Gray drilled a Scott Feldman fastball into the center field seats for a two-run jack. Statcast measured the blast at 467 feet.
As of this writing, Gray has also limited the Reds to one run through five innings of work. Not a bad night.
Major League Baseball released the bracket for the 2017 Home Run Derby, to be held on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.
No. 1 seed Giancarlo Stanton (21 HR entering Wednesday’s action) will face No. 8 seed Gary Sanchez (13 HR).
No. 2 seed Aaron Judge (28 HR) will face No. 7 seed Justin Bour (18 HR).
No. 3 seed Cody Bellinger (24 HR) will face No. 6 seed Charlie Blackmon (18 HR).
No. 4 seed Mike Moustakas (24 HR) will face No. 5 seed Miguel Sano (20 HR).
The winner of Stanton/Sanchez will face the winner of Moustakas/Sano and the winner of Judge/Bour will face the winner of Bellinger/Blackmon in the second round.
Should be a lot of fun.
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw won’t be eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday because he is starting on Sunday against the Royals, his normal turn through the rotation, ESPN reports. Kershaw will need to be replaced on the National League All-Star roster, but a replacement hasn’t yet been named.
Kershaw, 29, was named to his seventh consecutive All-Star team. He’s currently sporting a 13-2 record with a 2.19 ERA and a 146/22 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings.
Kershaw could start on Friday against the Marlins as well, the first game back after the All-Star break, because he will have had four days of rest. But manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw isn’t likely to start then.