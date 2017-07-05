Video: Pitcher Jon Gray hits a 467-foot home run

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball released the bracket for the 2017 Home Run Derby, to be held on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.

No. 1 seed Giancarlo Stanton (21 HR entering Wednesday’s action) will face No. 8 seed Gary Sanchez (13 HR).

No. 2 seed Aaron Judge (28 HR) will face No. 7 seed Justin Bour (18 HR).

No. 3 seed Cody Bellinger (24 HR) will face No. 6 seed Charlie Blackmon (18 HR).

No. 4 seed Mike Moustakas (24 HR) will face No. 5 seed Miguel Sano (20 HR).

The winner of Stanton/Sanchez will face the winner of Moustakas/Sano and the winner of Judge/Bour will face the winner of Bellinger/Blackmon in the second round.

Should be a lot of fun.

