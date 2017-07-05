Getty Images

Some light is shed on David Price’s rant at Dennis Eckersley

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 11:50 AM EDT

Last Thursday Red Sox pitcher David Price confronted Hall of Famer and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley during a team flight to Toronto. The circumstances of the argument were not clear at the time and at least one report said that it was a “back and forth,” presumably about some critical comments Eckersley made on the air about Price.

Today Rob Bradford of WEEI.com sheds a bit more light on the situation. It doesn’t reflect well on Price.

When asked about it yesterday — Price only talks to the media on days he starts — Price said he was “standing up for [his] teammates,” and that “whatever crap I catch for that, I’m fine with it.” Some with the Red Sox, however, found Price’s “standing up” to be pretty uncomfortable. And it sounds it:

While initial reports suggested the incident involved a back-and-forth between the two, those familiar with the situation point out that it was Price who did all the talking, with the pitcher waiting for Eckersley before pretty much putting the analyst on stage for the sake of the teammates Price thought he was standing up for.

Price is kind of an odd duck. On the one hand he’s always been pretty publicly self-critical of his performance and at times downright self-effacing, as when he tweeted some lighthearted stuff which acknowledged his postseason struggles last winter. Lately, however, he’s been seen to pick fights with media members — Eckersley here, Evan Drellich of CSNNE.com a few weeks back — due to what he considered to be critical comments. Is the former behavior an act and is he, in fact, thin-skinned, or is something else going on?

No one not in Price’s head can fully answer that question, but it’s hard to see why Price believes putting individual members of the media on blast in such a fashion is a good idea. For one thing, it’s unreasonable for him to think that either he or his teammates are above criticism at times, at least as long as it’s focused on baseball and not personal attacks. For another it, inevitably, leads to more criticism, not less, which seems to be . . . not what Price wants.

It’s Price’s life and career and he can do whatever he wants with it, but the list of guys who have taken the sort of media relations approach he’s taken of late and done well by it is short. The list of guys who have managed to pull it off in Boston is non-existent.

The Cardinals are interested in Josh Donaldson

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 12:50 PM EDT

Last winter the St. Louis Cardinals were rumored to be interested in then-free agent Justin Turner. This was part of a two week period in the runup to the Winter Meetings in which they signed Dexter Fowler and then were rumored to be after other big fish such as Mark Trumbo and Edwin Encarnacion.

None of that came to pass and they decided to handle third base by sticking with Jhonny Peralta. Peralta was a bust this year and has been let go. Jon Morosi of MLB Network is hearing that they want to revisit all of that:

There hasn’t been any suggestion I’m aware of that the Blue Jays would want to trade the former AL MVP. Even if they did, it’d cost the Cardinals a great deal for him even if he is having a down year (.238/.350/.457, 8 HR). Donaldson is in the second year of a two-year, arbitration-avoiding deal he signed in February 2016. He’s making $17 million.

Hindsight is 20/20 I suppose, but it strikes me that if Plan B at third base for the Cardinals was “go out and trade for a big name third baseman who makes a lot of money and who would cost a package of prospects,” maybe St. Louis should’ve considered Justin Turner for Plan A a lot more harder than they did.

Terry Francona undergoing tests at the Cleveland Clinic

By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 11:10 AM EDT

Indians manager Terry Francona left games twice last month due to dizziness and shortness of breath. He was checked out on both occasions and no serious medical issues were discovered. That’s not the end of the story, however.

Yesterday Indians president Chris Antonetti told reporters that Francona is undergoing tests at Cleveland Clinic and that he would will not manage the team in their game against the Padres. And he did not. Antonetti said that “they’re in the process of trying to narrow down exactly what’s been causing his symptoms.” Francona was at the ballpark before the game yesterday, however, so his non-work routine is relatively uninterrupted.

It’s unclear if Francona will be back tonight. We’ll know around the time clubhouses open in a few hours.