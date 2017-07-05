Getty Images

Matt Wieters loves his cat

Leave a comment
By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT

I think I’m going to have to start a Ballplayer Pet Hall of Fame. Not for the pets themselves — all pets are Hall of Famers in my book — but for the ballplayers who have the good taste to love cats, which most of you know is my pet of choice.

Matt Duffy is already in there. Mat Latos and his cat, Cat Latos. Greg Bird and Mr. Delicious. Kevin Kiermaier is not an inductee, but there’s going to be a large instructional exhibit about him given his past issues with cats. Kind of a cautionary tale thing.

The latest inductee: Nationals catcher Matt Wieters, who posed with his pet kitty Jalapeño in the Nationals team pet calendar, the proceeds of which go to the Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C.:

As the Post notes, he’s the only cat guy on there. Which is weird. I mean, yes, I understand the appeal of a good dog (they’re all good dogs, Brent), but you’d think that more ballplayers would like cats given how much easier it is to travel when you have cats. Ten game road trip? Have the neighbor feed the thing, like, twice. No problem.

Oh well. To each his own. But kudos to Wieters for representing Cat Nation. Even if doing so means that Jalapeño now needs months of therapy after being dragged out of its house and driven to the ballpark for a photo shoot. Cats are great, but my God they’re a pain in the butt sometimes.

(thanks to Wes for the heads up)

Gary Sanchez on Logan Morrison: “It’s not my fault he didn’t get selected” for the Home Run Derby

Adam Hunger/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Bill BaerJul 5, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

Earlier, Craig wrote about Rays first baseman Logan Morrison‘s displeasure with Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez‘s inclusion in the 2017 Home Run Derby. Morrison said, “Gary shouldn’t be there. Gary’s a great player, but he shouldn’t be in the Home Run Derby.” He added, “I remember when I had 14 home runs. That was a month and a half ago.”

Sanchez has “only” 13 home runs, but he’s also only played in 53 games and come to the plate 225 times. Prorated over Morrison’s 325 PA, Sanchez would have a more respectable total of 19 homers. Still five shy of Morrison’s 24 dingers, but well within the range of other Derby participants. Of course, there’s no minimum total that a player must reach to merit inclusion; it’s simply about reputation and marketing, as Craig mentioned.

Sanchez responded to Morrison on Wednesday afternoon. Via ESPN, he said through an interpreter, “It’s not my fault he didn’t get selected.” He added, “What can I say? They gave me a call, gave me an invitation to participate.”

Additionally, Sanchez noted that he said he would only participate in the Derby if he made the American League All-Star roster. He said, “I told them, ‘I don’t even know if I’m making the All-Star Game.’ If I make the All-Star Game then for sure I’ll do it. It’s an honor to participate in the event. It’s not my fault he didn’t get selected. Like I said before, I’m just happy to participate and it will be an honor to be part of it.”

Morrison has never been one to keep his thoughts to himself. When he returned from the disabled list in May 2011, he warned people to “Hide ur wives & (hot) daughters” [sic]. Just a few weeks later, he criticized Giants executive VP of baseball operations Brian Sabean for comments made following the infamous Scott Cousins/Buster Posey collision, suggesting that Sabean’s opinions were valueless because he never played in the big leagues. Morrison also said that Posey, who had been screening phone calls from Cousins, was being “very immature and unprofessional.”

Following that, the Marlins fired then-hitting coach John Mallee. Morrison criticized the decision. Two months later, Morrison criticized then-teammate Hanley Ramirez, suggesting he could never be a team leader because he was often injured. Morrison said, “He’s not there every game. It’s 162 games. It’s not a 100-game season.” Morrison had called out Ramirez earlier that season as well for arriving to the ballpark late.

In 2012, Morrison tweeted his misogynistic disapproval of public breastfeeding. Sportswriter Jay Jaffe called him out and Morrison responded with the same sentiment with which he spoke to Sabean, dismissing Jaffe because he’s never played in the big leagues. In 2013, Morrison tweeted that celebrity Rachael Ray’s attractiveness was contingent on whether or not she was cooking. In 2014, Morrison tweeted that he was jealous of Native Americans because they don’t pay land taxes.

So, yeah, we can take anything that comes out of Morrison’s mouth with a grain of salt. And good on Sanchez for not getting into a drawn out public back-and-forth with Morrison. There’s an old adage about playing with pigs in mud.

Pudge Rodriguez recruited for a Puerto Rico statehood delegation

Getty Images
5 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

Puerto Rico is the largest and most populous U.S. territory. It’s about the size of Connecticut, in fact, population-wise. It’s had a unique status since being ceded to the United States after the Spanish-American War and since a series of laws which were enacted to govern its relationship to the U.S. in the ensuing years.

In recent decades there has been considerable debate about Puerto Rico becoming a state. Given the many pros and many cons of statehood, there is nothing close to an actual consensus on the matter, with the old saying going “if you ask two Puerto Ricans about statehood, you’ll get three opinions.” There have been numerous referenda on the matter. In one, “none of the above” beat “statehood,” “status quo” and “independence.” So you see how that goes.

The most recent referendum took place last month. It went 97% in favor of statehood. The catch: there was a 23% turnout due to the pro-status quo party boycotting the thing. So you see how that goes, part 2.

A win is a win, however, and the governor of Puerto Rico — a big pro-statehood guy — is forming a delegation to go to Washington to petition Congress to grant the island statehood. We all know someone on the delegation:

Puerto Rico’s governor has recruited retired baseball star Ivan Rodriguez to help argue for statehood for the United States territory. Ricardo Rossello on Monday appointed the Hall of Famer to a commission charged with going to the U.S. Congress to demand statehood.

As I noted above, the pros and cons of statehood are complicated. A lot of involves the federal benefits Puerto Ricans can receive if statehood is granted. A lot of it involves taxes which will leveled and business incentives which could disappear if it’s granted. There are considerations with debt that Puerto Rico has incurred from time to time. There are, obviously, civil rights and anti-colonialism arguments involved as well. The United States passed a law a few years back to create an oversight board to deal with Puerto Rico’s debt and that too has led to controversy and complication. It’s all heady stuff which could probably occupy a team of political science PhDs for several careers.

I have no idea how well-versed Pudge is on all of that, but if he isn’t yet up to speed I’m sure he can . . . catch on quickly.