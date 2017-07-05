Getty Images

Logan Morrison doesn’t like that Gary Sanchez was invited to the Home Run Derby

8 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 9:08 AM EDT

The All-Star Game Home Run Derby participants were announced the other night. No one takes any issue with rookie phenom Aaron Judge being invited. Or Giancarlo Stanton. Cody Bellinger is hitting the daylights out of the ball. Mike Moustakas is having a career year.

But one guy isn’t happy with one choice. The unhappy guy: Rays first baseman Logan Morrison. The guy he’s unhappy with: Gary Sanchez of the Yankees, who Morrison does not believe belongs on the Derby squad. From the Tampa Bay Times:

Gary shouldn’t be there,” Morrison said. “Gary’s a great player, but he shouldn’t be in the Home Run Derby.”

Morrison has a pretty good case to be included, with 24 homers that, going into play Tuesday, ranked second most in the majors. Sanchez, who joins teammate Aaron Judge among the four AL players in the eight-man field, had 13 homers.

“I remember when I had 14 home runs,” Morrison said. “That was a month and a half ago.”

Morrison does have 24 homers to Sanchez’s 13. And Morrison is having a much better season at the plate than Sanchez. But that sort of doesn’t matter because the Home Run Derby — and the All-Star Game itself for that matter — is not about first half numbers. At least not entirely.

A lot of it is about which players the fans want to see. That’s why starters are voted upon and why not all starters are the guys having the best seasons. There’s a healthy debate about all of this and, in turn, a healthy mix of famous “stars” on the one hand and guys having great partial seasons on the other. While this may have been a bigger problem back when the All-Star Game determined home field advantage in the World Series, it doesn’t anymore. Making the whole event into something the fans want is what it is and what it should be all about.

The Home Run Derbry, while not voted on by the fans, is an extension of that thinking. Aaron Judge could be having a totally flukey four months and may become a pedestrian player one day but he’s a beast and a half right now, destroying baseballs, so he’s there. Giancarlo Stanton “only” has 21 homers and has had better years in the past but you’d be crazy to think he wouldn’t be there given his power, his reputation and his past success in the event.

So too is it the case with Sanchez. He’s having a good first half for a catcher, but he’s not among the league leaders in anything, in large part because he missed a month with an injury. But that doesn’t matter because he wowed baseball last season by hitting a whole bunch of homers in a really short period of time. Which just so happens to be the object of the Home Run Derby. People want to see him.

Do people really want to see Logan Morrison? Judging by the vote tally in the Final Vote for the All-Star Game, I’d say not: he’s currently dead last among the five available choices.

Sorry, Logan. The people have spoken, implicitly or otherwise.

Clayton Kershaw was really excited to see fireworks

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

My kids are getting older. One is a teenager already and the other one acts like one. As such, our celebratory habits and routines have inevitably changed.

I’ve always enjoyed the Fourth of July with them, in large part because our town’s fireworks can be seen from our yard. For the past 12 years we’ve made hot dogs and hamburgers and have had little neighborhood parties. My kids and dozens of other neighborhood kids eat popsicles, catch fireflies and run around with sparklers and squirt guns in the twilight. It all ends with us sitting on the front porch watching the show, which goes off just when the kids get to the point where they can’t keep their eyes open anymore. It’s Americana cranked up to 11.

But it’s different now. We had our usual cookout yesterday and the kids enjoyed it just fine, but at around 6pm they hit me up for some money and took off for the next several hours to the high school football stadium. That’s where they set off the fireworks and have a more commercial Fourth of July festival. They hang out with their friends, buy overpriced concessions and get into some low-level mischief. I’m not gonna say that I hate the fact that I can now just hang out on my porch with an adult beverage and not have to chase children around, but I do miss it some. I miss the excitement.

The sort of excitement Clayton Kershaw showed yesterday after shutting down the Diamondbacks:

After the Dodgers’ 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, the starting lefthander was taking questions from the media when he suddently had to jet.

“Oh, I gotta go — fireworks! I love you guys,” Kershaw said before running out of the room.

Can I adopt him? I have a lot of sparklers I didn’t get to use this year.

And That Happened: Tuesday’s Scores and Highlights

Getty Images
9 Comments
By Craig CalcaterraJul 5, 2017, 7:14 AM EDT

Hope you had a nice holiday. Now, back to the grind. Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Reds 8, Rockies 1: Homer Bailey scattered eight hits and allowed only one run in six innings, picking up his first win since August of last year Jose Peraza, Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered. The Rockies have lost 11 of 13.

Padres 1, Indians 0: Corey Kluber struck out ten dudes and allowed only one run on five hits over eight innings and got the loss. The Padres starter, Trevor Cahill, couldn’t even finish five innings so a guy who threw 12 pitches in two-thirds of an inning got the win. But please, tell me that wins and losses matter for pitchers. Six Padres hurlers combined to shut the Tribe out on five hits. The lone Padres run scored on a fielder’s friggin’ choice.

Royals 7, Mariners 3: Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas hit homers and the Royals ganged up on Felix Hernandez for six runs — five earned — in six innings. Hernandez has a 5.04 ERA. The man who once was king?

Brewers 6, Orioles 2: Eric Thames‘ April turned out to be a bit of a fluke — he was never gonna keep that pace up — but he hit two homers yesterday. Stephen Vogt and Travis Shaw did too, backing Jimmy Nelson who allowed one run, unearned, over seven innings. Milwaukee is in first place, three and a half up. It’s July 5, folks.

Athletics 7, White Sox 6: Melky Cabrera singled in a run to tie things up in the top of the ninth but Franklin Barreto, who had been slumping badly — hit a walkoff homer in the bottom half to give the A’s the win. He also hit an RBI triple. Yonder Alonso — who gave Barreto a pep talk just before that triple — hit two homers.

Pirates 3, Phillies 0: Jameson Taillon struck out nine over five innings but used a lot of pitches to do it, so four relievers finished off the shutout. Andrew McCutchen hit two homers, solo shots, both of them. Clint Hurdle on the homers:

“He hit the first one good and the second one more good”

Baseball man.

Rays 6, Cubs 5: The Rays put together a five-run fourth against Jon Lester as the Rays beat the Cubs in their first matchup against Joe Maddon since he skedaddled. Steven Souza and Tim Beckam each drove in two.

Marlins 5, Cardinals 2: Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer off of Lance Lynn. Lynn said this after the game:

“I would like to have that pitch back”

Sorry, Lance. We’ve reviewed your request and it has ben denied on the basis of baseball not working that way.

Twins 5, Angels 4: Byron Buxton had three hits, including a homer. Someone alert the authorities, as we may have a case of identity theft going on here. Kyle Gibson allowed two runs in six and two-thirds innings, walking two and striking out four. The cops should maybe keep an eye on that guy too, actually, because that ain’t the Kyle Gibson I know.

Tigers 5, Giants 3: The Giants’ six-game winning streak comes to an end as Victor Martinez homered and singled in a run and Michael Fulmer allowed three runs over eight innings of work. Miguel Cabrera, left after six innings due to left hip tightness. Manager Brad Ausmus said he expects Cabrera to play on Wednesday night. Cabrera, of course, would play if he had a sucking chest wound and a case of scurvy. Whether it’s a good idea that he plays Wednesday is anyone’s guess, but I’ve come to assume that if Cabrera says he’s aching but OK, he’s injured and if he actually leaves a game due to an injury, he should probably be in a hospital. On one level: admirable. On another level: that’s hurt the Tigers many times in the past.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 1: CC Sabathia came back from his stint on the DL and couldn’t make it out of the third inning. His counterpart, J.A. Happ, allowed only one run on four hits in six innings. That one run came via an Aaron Judge homer that was an absolute rocket, denting a metal casement above a door behind the left-center field wall. He’s strong.

Nationals 11, Mets 4: Daniel Murphy did what he usually does: kill the Mets. Here he drove in five runs on four hits and Bryce Harper drove in two on three hits as the Nats won in a laugher. Murphy is hitting .341 on the season. He’s hitting .405 against the Mets since leaving them following the 2015 season.

Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 3: Clayton Kershaw was dominant, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning, shutting out the Dbacks that long and striking out 11. It was probably good that the no-no got broken up by Chris Owings‘ infield single, because Kershaw was at 100 pitchers or so already. That said, the Dodgers bullpen almost cost the big guy a win here, with Brandon Morrow putting two on in the ninth and then Kenley Jansen allowing a three-run homer to Daniel Descalso. Kershaw hasn’t lost since May 6, by the way. He’s 9-0 in 12 starts since then, with a 1.98 ERA. His 13 wins is tops in the bigs.

Red Sox 11, Rangers 4Andrew Benintendi had a pretty decent day: 5 hits and two homers, driving in six. I mean, it could’ve been better. When he hit that second homer he already had one, plus a double and a couple of singles, so a triple would’ve given him a cycle. Shame, really. Yu Darvish was selected for the All-Star team the other day. Here he was torched for seven runs on eleven hits. Boston has won six straight.

Astros 16, Braves 4Jose Altuve homered and drove in four runs, Yuli Gurriel doubled twice to drive in four and Josh Reddick hit a grand slam which, yep, counts as four as well. The Astros win in a romp. Braves rookie Sean Newcomb came into the game with a 1.48 ERA in his first four career starts. He left this one at 3.58. Baseball is hard.