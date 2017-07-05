Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday, won’t be eligible for the All-Star Game

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw won’t be eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday because he is starting on Sunday against the Royals, his normal turn through the rotation, ESPN reports. Kershaw will need to be replaced on the National League All-Star roster, but a replacement hasn’t yet been named.

Kershaw, 29, was named to his seventh consecutive All-Star team. He’s currently sporting a 13-2 record with a 2.19 ERA and a 146/22 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings.

Kershaw could start on Friday against the Marlins as well, the first game back after the All-Star break, because he will have had four days of rest. But manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw isn’t likely to start then.

Follow @Baer_Bill