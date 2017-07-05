Clayton Kershaw will start Sunday, won’t be eligible for the All-Star Game

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw won’t be eligible to pitch in the All-Star Game on Tuesday because he is starting on Sunday against the Royals, his normal turn through the rotation, ESPN reports. Kershaw will need to be replaced on the National League All-Star roster, but a replacement hasn’t yet been named.
Kershaw, 29, was named to his seventh consecutive All-Star team. He’s currently sporting a 13-2 record with a 2.19 ERA and a 146/22 K/BB ratio over 123 1/3 innings.
Kershaw could start on Friday against the Marlins as well, the first game back after the All-Star break, because he will have had four days of rest. But manager Dave Roberts said that Kershaw isn’t likely to start then.
Called on to pitch the eighth inning, Yankees reliever Dellin Betances walked four Blue Jays and recorded only one out before departing. He’s now up to 26 walks on the season in 27 1/3 innings and 123 batters faced. That’s an 8.56 BB/9 and a 21.1 percent walk rate.
Since 2000, there has been only one qualified reliever to post a walk rate of 20 percent or higher: Stephen Randolph had a 21.4 percent walk rate for the Diamondbacks in 2004. Aroldis Chapman came close with a 19.8 percent rate in 2011 with the Reds.
While Betances has never been a maven of control, he had a respectable 32/9 K/BB ratio in 17 1/3 innings and 68 batters faced through the end of May. That’s a 4.67 BB/9 and 13.2 percent walk rate. Since the start of June, his K/BB ratio is 18/17 in 10 innings and 55 batters faced; 15.3 BB/9 and 30.9%.
It’s not clear if Betances’ control issue is physical or mental. Either way, one wonders if a stint on the disabled list might be in his future. Betances was recently named to the American League All-Star roster.
The Orioles announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, chief among them being the activation of closer Zach Britton from the 60-day disabled list. Starter Chris Tillman was also placed on the paternity list, pitcher Jayson Aquino was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk, and infielder Ryan Flaherty was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list.
Britton, 29, had been out since May 5 with a strained left forearm. To that point, he had recorded the save in all five chances with a 1.00 ERA and a 7/4 K/BB ratio in nine innings. Brad Brach handled save situations in Britton’s absence, going 11-for-14 in save chances with a 3.22 ERA since the beginning of May.
Manager Buck Showalter said that Britton will be eased back into the ninth inning, but he’ll eventually take back his role as the closer.