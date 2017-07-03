Video: Orlando Arcia scores from first base on an infield grounder

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is responsible for what very well may be the base running play of the season to date as he found a way to score from first base on an infield grounder on Monday afternoon against the Orioles.
Arcia singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning against reliever Jimmy Yacabonis. With an 0-2 count, Brent Suter faked a bunt and instead swung, weakly hitting a grounder just to the left of the pitcher’s mound. The Orioles’ infield was preparing for the pitcher to bunt, of course. And then this happened:
The blame here goes to Yacabonis for throwing the ball too quickly back to Manny Machado instead of running Arcia back up the third base line. And catcher Welington Castillo couldn’t seem to figure out what to do on the play. He was in Machado’s way covering third base and then got in Ruben Tejada‘s way, allowing Arcia to finally cross the plate safely.
The Home Run Derby roster is starting to take shape. Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Sano have already been confirmed as participants. You can add two more to that list. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez announced their participation on Monday via video:
Judge, of course, has set the baseball world on fire with his amazing first half. He’s hitting .327/.448/.687 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 339 plate appearances. His on-base percentage, RBI, and runs scored are best in the American League while he leads all of baseball in homers, slugging percentage, OPS, and walks (58).
Sanchez is hitting .289/.378/.526 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 217 PA. It’s unfair that his numbers are being compared to A) his own ridiculous numbers in the second half last year; and B) Judge’s. Going by weighted on-base average (wOBA), the only catchers (min. 200 PA) hitting better than Sanchez’s .385 are Alex Avila (.423) and Buster Posey (.398).
The 2017 Home Run Derby will be held on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.
Jim Bouton, the former pitcher for the Yankees, Seattle Pilots, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, is a seminal figure in baseball history. Less so for his pitching than his writing, as he is the author of the indispensable “Ball Four,” which for my money is the greatest baseball book of all time.
Bouton’s keen eye and sharp wit turned what could’ve just been a simple tell-all book into a masterpiece, and he has been dispensing his wisdom on baseball and life for nearly 50 years. Now, however, he faces a struggle to simply communicate. From the New York Times:
Bouton had a stroke five years ago this Aug. 15. . . Bouton’s body was largely unaffected by the stroke. But his mind, the one whose pointed and poignant observations produced the classic memoir “Ball Four” in 1970, will never be the same. This weekend in New York, at the convention for the Society of American Baseball Research, Bouton went public about his brain disease: cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is linked to dementia.
As a result of the stroke and a subsequent hemorrhage brought on by blood thinners, Bouton’s language skills were “wiped out.” The Times story notes that he had to relearn how to read, write, speak and understand. He can talk now — he spoke at the SABR convention — but he forgets things and struggle to do what he’s always done so well: write.
Bouton is 78 years-old and, physically, remains in excellent health. Still practices with the knuckleball. But this challenge is definitely a tough one. Here’s hoping he continues to meet it as he’s met every other challenge in his life. With an admirable, stubborn determination to do things his way.