Video: Orlando Arcia scores from first base on an infield grounder

Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is responsible for what very well may be the base running play of the season to date as he found a way to score from first base on an infield grounder on Monday afternoon against the Orioles.

Arcia singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning against reliever Jimmy Yacabonis. With an 0-2 count, Brent Suter faked a bunt and instead swung, weakly hitting a grounder just to the left of the pitcher’s mound. The Orioles’ infield was preparing for the pitcher to bunt, of course. And then this happened:

Your browser does not support iframes.

The blame here goes to Yacabonis for throwing the ball too quickly back to Manny Machado instead of running Arcia back up the third base line. And catcher Welington Castillo couldn’t seem to figure out what to do on the play. He was in Machado’s way covering third base and then got in Ruben Tejada‘s way, allowing Arcia to finally cross the plate safely.

Follow @Baer_Bill