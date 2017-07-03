Report: Umpire Angel Hernandez files discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball

James Pilcher of the Cincinnati Enquirer is reporting that umpire Angel Hernandez has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball. He also claims that there is racial discrimination in baseball’s promotion and post-season assignment policies. Hernandez claims that, despite being rated highly in evaluations, he has been passed over to work the World Series.
According to Pilcher, Hernandez hasn’t worked a World Series since 2005. He was also made a temporary crew chief in 2005 and 2012 but his four applications to become a permanent crew chief were denied.
As for racial discrimination, Pilcher notes that there are only 10 African American or Hispanic umpires of the nearly 100 umpires in Major League Baseball. The lawsuit says, “The selection of these less qualified, white individuals over Hernandez was motivated by racial, national origin and/or ethnic considerations.”
In the lawsuit, Hernandez says that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre has held a grudge against him. Torre called out Hernandez publicly in 2001, disagreeing with some calls he made. Hernandez says his reviews were based on public perception rather than objective analysis.
Hernandez reportedly filed two discrimination charges in June with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
While Hernandez doesn’t exactly have the best reputation among umpires, there’s no reason to outright dismiss any of the claims he’s making here as an outsider. MLB has also had diversity issues with front offices and coaches, as they are by and large made up of white men. To think that those practices would also extend to umpires is not a great leap.
Around this time every year, you’ll hear and read from people who think players should avoid participating in the Home Run Derby because it leads to second-half swoons. Chris Davis is a common example. In the first half of the 2013 season, he had a 1.109 OPS with 37 home runs in 95 games (an average of one homer per 2.6 games). He participated in the Derby, getting eliminated after the second round. In the second half of the season, he had a comparatively meager .854 OPS with 16 home runs in 65 games (an average of one homer per 4.1 games).
A tweet circulated on my timeline earlier today which compiled the triple-slash lines of all Derby contestants over the past three years, comparing their first-half numbers to their second-half numbers. As a group, the second-half numbers were noticeably lower.
Maybe there were two or three players whose mechanics suffered as a result of participating in glorified batting practice. Maybe Davis is even one of them. But Derby contestants are players putting up some of the best numbers among their peers in the first half. Simple mean regression is a much better explanation for the disparity in production. You could take, for example, All-Stars whose first names begin with a certain letter and compare their first- and second-half production. My money would be on the first-half numbers being much higher than those of the second half. And that’s just because they belong to a group of first-half overperformers: All-Stars.
Indeed, there were 18 Derby participants since 2000 whose first name has started with J. 11 of them saw their OPS decline in the second half, including six players by more than 140 points. Only two participants saw their second-half OPS rise by more than 80 points. This simply proves the old adage, correlation does not imply causation.
|Player
|Year
|1st Half
|2nd Half
|Diff
|Jose Bautista
|2011
|1.170
|.896
|.274
|Jose Bautista
|2012
|.899
|.627
|.272
|Joc Pederson
|2015
|.851
|.617
|.234
|Jim Edmonds
|2003
|1.066
|.864
|.202
|Jim Thome
|2004
|1.059
|.868
|.191
|Justin Morneau
|2007
|.844
|.702
|.142
|Jermaine Dye
|2006
|1.043
|.965
|.078
|Justin Morneau
|2008
|.903
|.831
|.072
|Joe Mauer
|2009
|1.069
|.998
|.071
|Jason Giambi
|2003
|.966
|.898
|.068
|Josh Hamilton
|2008
|.919
|.874
|.045
|Jason Giambi
|2002
|1.032
|1.035
|-.003
|Justin Morneau
|2014
|.847
|.883
|-.036
|Jose Bautista
|2014
|.910
|.951
|-.041
|Jason Bay
|2005
|.930
|.998
|-.068
|Josh Donaldson
|2014
|.766
|.844
|-.078
|Jason Giambi
|2001
|1.082
|1.202
|-.120
|Josh Donaldson
|2015
|.884
|1.011
|-.127
The Derby-as-swing-ruiner hypothesis has been thoroughly debunked over the years, so I am not breaking new ground here. But it’s good to have a reminder that your favorite player’s second-half swoon is almost certainly due to good old fashioned mean regression and the Home Run Derby shouldn’t be made the scapegoat.
Outfielder Mike Trout won’t participate in the 2017 All-Star Game, the Angels announced on Monday. That doesn’t exactly come as a surprise as he has been out since the end of May with a torn UCL in his left thumb.
Trout was voted in as a starter in the American League All-Star lineup. Prior to hitting the disabled list, he was hitting an absurd .337/.461/.742 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI, 36 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 206 plate appearances.
The Angels noted that Trout will report to Single-A Inland Empire for a rehab assignment. If he avoids any setbacks, Trout could be activated for the beginning of the second half.
Mookie Betts will start in Trout’s place, per Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.