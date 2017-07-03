Report: Cubs asked Tigers about Justin Verlander and Alex Avila

Jon Morosi reports that the Cubs asked the Tigers about the availability of starter Justin Verlander and catcher Alex Avila. The two sides haven’t yet engaged in trade negotiations, however.
Verlander, 34, was lit up for seven runs over 3 1/3 innings in his most recent start, one in which he didn’t record a single strikeout. The veteran right-hander is carrying an ugly 4.96 ERA with a 92/47 K/BB ratio over 98 innings. Verlander impressed last year, finishing second in AL Cy Young Award balloting, but his walk rate has nearly doubled and his strikeout rate has fallen.
The Cubs, though, could use the pitching help. John Lackey has given up an MLB-high 24 home runs already and has a 5.24 ERA. Among Cubs starters to have made at least six starts, Jon Lester is the only one with an ERA under 4.00.
Avila, 30, has had an outstanding season. He’s batting .310/.431/.571 with 11 home runs and 29 RBI in 204 plate appearances. The Cubs, who recently traded Miguel Montero to the Blue Jays, could use another catcher to pair with Willson Contreras.
The Home Run Derby pool of contestants is now complete. ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the other three players confirmed for participation are Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas, and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.
Earlier, we learned that Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez announced their participation, and Justin Bour‘s was confirmed as well. The aforementioned six will join Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Sano on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.
The stats for Blackmon, Moustakas, and Bellinger prior to Monday’s action:
- Blackmon: .313/.366/.572, 17 HR, 58 RBI, 65 R in 375 PA
- Moustakas: .270/.306/.547, 22 HR, 49 RBI, 40 R in 307 PA
- Bellinger: .260/.332/.624, 24 HR, 56 RBI, 47 R in 271 PA
James Pilcher of the Cincinnati Enquirer is reporting that umpire Angel Hernandez has filed a discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball. He also claims that there is racial discrimination in baseball’s promotion and post-season assignment policies. Hernandez claims that, despite being rated highly in evaluations, he has been passed over to work the World Series.
According to Pilcher, Hernandez hasn’t worked a World Series since 2005. He was also made a temporary crew chief in 2005 and 2012 but his four applications to become a permanent crew chief were denied.
As for racial discrimination, Pilcher notes that there are only 10 African American or Hispanic umpires of the nearly 100 umpires in Major League Baseball. The lawsuit says, “The selection of these less qualified, white individuals over Hernandez was motivated by racial, national origin and/or ethnic considerations.”
In the lawsuit, Hernandez says that MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre has held a grudge against him. Torre called out Hernandez publicly in 2001, disagreeing with some calls he made. Hernandez says his reviews were based on public perception rather than objective analysis.
Hernandez reportedly filed two discrimination charges in June with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
While Hernandez doesn’t exactly have the best reputation among umpires, there’s no reason to outright dismiss any of the claims he’s making here as an outsider. MLB has also had diversity issues with front offices and coaches, as they are by and large made up of white men. To think that those practices would also extend to umpires is not a great leap.