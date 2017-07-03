Justin Bour will participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby

The Home Run Derby roster is starting to take shape. Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Sano have already been confirmed as participants. You can add two more to that list. Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and catcher Gary Sanchez announced their participation on Monday via video:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Judge, of course, has set the baseball world on fire with his amazing first half. He’s hitting .327/.448/.687 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 339 plate appearances. His on-base percentage, RBI, and runs scored are best in the American League while he leads all of baseball in homers, slugging percentage, OPS, and walks (58).

Sanchez is hitting .289/.378/.526 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 217 PA. It’s unfair that his numbers are being compared to A) his own ridiculous numbers in the second half last year; and B) Judge’s. Going by weighted on-base average (wOBA), the only catchers (min. 200 PA) hitting better than Sanchez’s .385 are Alex Avila (.423) and Buster Posey (.398).

The 2017 Home Run Derby will be held on Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami.

