Justin Bour will participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby

The Marlins announced on Monday that first baseman Justin Bour will participate in the Home Run Derby, set for Monday, July 10 at Marlins Park in Miami. Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez also announced their participation today, joining Giancarlo Stanton and Miguel Sano.
Bour, 29, is hitting .285/.358/.550 with 18 home runs and 53 RBI in 271 plate appearances.
While teammate Stanton is entering the Derby for a third time, this will be Bour’s first appearance in the Derby.
Judge, of course, has set the baseball world on fire with his amazing first half. He’s hitting .327/.448/.687 with 27 home runs, 62 RBI, and 70 runs scored in 339 plate appearances. His on-base percentage, RBI, and runs scored are best in the American League while he leads all of baseball in homers, slugging percentage, OPS, and walks (58).
Sanchez is hitting .289/.378/.526 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 217 PA. It’s unfair that his numbers are being compared to A) his own ridiculous numbers in the second half last year; and B) Judge’s. Going by weighted on-base average (wOBA), the only catchers (min. 200 PA) hitting better than Sanchez’s .385 are Alex Avila (.423) and Buster Posey (.398).
Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is responsible for what very well may be the base running play of the season to date as he found a way to score from first base on an infield grounder on Monday afternoon against the Orioles.
Arcia singled to lead off the bottom of the third inning against reliever Jimmy Yacabonis. With an 0-2 count, Brent Suter faked a bunt and instead swung, weakly hitting a grounder just to the left of the pitcher’s mound. The Orioles’ infield was preparing for the pitcher to bunt, of course. And then this happened:
The blame here goes to Yacabonis for throwing the ball too quickly back to Manny Machado instead of running Arcia back up the third base line. And catcher Welington Castillo couldn’t seem to figure out what to do on the play. He was in Machado’s way covering third base and then got in Ruben Tejada‘s way, allowing Arcia to finally cross the plate safely.