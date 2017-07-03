Getty Images

Jim Bouton struggles with brain disease in his twilight years

Jul 3, 2017

Jim Bouton, the former pitcher for the Yankees, Seattle Pilots, Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, is a seminal figure in baseball history. Less so for his pitching than his writing, as he is the author of the indispensable “Ball Four,” which for my money is the greatest baseball book of all time.

Bouton’s keen eye and sharp wit turned what could’ve just been a simple tell-all book into a masterpiece, and he has been dispensing his wisdom on baseball and life for nearly 50 years. Now, however, he faces a struggle to simply communicate. From the New York Times:

Bouton had a stroke five years ago this Aug. 15. . . Bouton’s body was largely unaffected by the stroke. But his mind, the one whose pointed and poignant observations produced the classic memoir “Ball Four” in 1970, will never be the same. This weekend in New York, at the convention for the Society of American Baseball Research, Bouton went public about his brain disease: cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which is linked to dementia.

As a result of the stroke and a subsequent hemorrhage brought on by blood thinners, Bouton’s language skills were “wiped out.” The Times story notes that he had to relearn how to read, write, speak and understand. He can talk now — he spoke at the SABR convention — but he forgets things and struggle to do what he’s always done so well: write.

Bouton is 78 years-old and, physically, remains in excellent health. Still practices with the knuckleball. But this challenge is definitely a tough one. Here’s hoping he continues to meet it as he’s met every other challenge in his life. With an admirable, stubborn determination to do things his way.

Blue Jays acquire Miguel Montero from the Cubs

Jul 3, 2017

The Blue Jays have announced that they have acquired Miguel Montero from the Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Montero was designated for assignment last week after he publicly criticized teammate Jake Arrieta for his alleged inability to hold baserunners. That made him toxic in the Cubs clubhouse, but for basically nothing — the Cubs will pick up most of the remaining money on his contract — the Jays will take a backup catcher who can still hit a little.

Cancer survivor Chad Bettis to begin a minor league rehab assignment

Jul 3, 2017

The Denver Post reports that Chad Bettis is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the All-Star break.

Bettis, you may recall, underwent surgery last November for testicular cancer. He missed the start of the season after the cancer spread. He underwent chemotherapy but he has ramped up his throwing program and completed a bullpen session on Saturday. He’ll throw batting practice when the Rockies return home this week. Assuming all goes well, he’ll be cleared to return to game action.

Bettis has posted a 4.57 ERA (105 ERA+) in 52 starts between 2014-2015. His return would be a boost to the Rockies’ rotation in and of itself, but his return from cancer treatment would be far more inspirational than that.