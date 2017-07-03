Getty Images

Cancer survivor Chad Bettis to begin a minor league rehab assignment

By Craig CalcaterraJul 3, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

The Denver Post reports that Chad Bettis is scheduled to begin a minor league rehab assignment during the All-Star break.

Bettis, you may recall, underwent surgery last November for testicular cancer. He missed the start of the season after the cancer spread. He underwent chemotherapy but he has ramped up his throwing program and completed a bullpen session on Saturday. He’ll throw batting practice when the Rockies return home this week. Assuming all goes well, he’ll be cleared to return to game action.

Bettis has posted a 4.57 ERA (105 ERA+) in 52 starts between 2014-2015. His return would be a boost to the Rockies’ rotation in and of itself, but his return from cancer treatment would be far more inspirational than that.

Major League Baseball releases a disingenuous statement regarding juiced balls

By Craig CalcaterraJul 3, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

As we noted over the weekend, Major League Baseball saw its single-month home run record fall in June, shattering a 17-year-old mark. As we’ve noted elsewhere recently, there were two studies released in the month of June which strongly suggest that the reason for the significant spike in home runs since the middle of the 2015 season was due to alterations in the construction of the baseball. The ball, to put it colloquially, is “juiced,” with lower seams leading to less air resistance, allowing it to fly farther.

Major League Baseball took issue with this notion over the weekend by sending a memo to clubs ostensibly refuting the idea of juiced balls, but actually not really refuting anything at all. In fact, it was downright disingenuous. Bob Nightengale wrote about it at USA Today. You can see a photo of the actual memo here. The upshot:

“The baseball in use today tests well within the established guidelines on every key performance metric. Furthermore, there is no evidence that the composition of the ball has changed in any way that would lead to a meaningful impact on on-field play.”

Except . . . the memo compares the balls used now, in 2017, vs. the balls used in 2016. Which is beside the point, as we’re seeing the same home run spike now that we saw in 2016. The studies conducted by Mitchel Lichtman, Ben Lindbergh and Rob Arthur, in contrast, compare the balls used before the middle of 2015 — when the home run rate spiked immediately and dramatically — and the balls used since. Those studies show a significant difference. In light of that, MLB’s study, if you can even call it that, is an Orwellian P.R. document. It’s practically an attempted con job.

For his part, one of  the men who discovered the changes in the ball replied to me on Twitter yesterday, responding to MLB’s so-called study. Mitchel Lichtman:

“Had they contacted me for a comment about this story, I would have said, ‘Yes I am aware that the 2017 ball appears to be no different than the 2016 ball. No one ever said, certainly not I, that it was. MLB is responding to a claim (that the 2017 ball is “juiced” COMPARED TO THE 2016 BALL) that was never made. The claim, supported by solid evidence from my testing AND MLB’S OWN TESTING is that the 2016 ball (and presumably the 2017 ball as well) is different than the 2014 ball, and that those differences are in large part responsible for the surge.’ Then the writer [Nightengale] should have gone back to MLB to respond to that. I suspect they would say, ‘Oh…’ They couldn’t come back and cite their 2014 testing compared to the 2016 or 2017 testing, because that would give away the ruse.”

Lichtman went on to note that neither he, his co-author Ben Lindbergh of The Ringer nor Rob Arthur of FiveThirtyEight, working independently, have suggested that MLB intentionally juiced the ball. Lichtman believes it was quite possibly inadvertent. Moreover, all of them conclude that the changes in the ball still fall within MLB’s manufacturing parameters — a claim MLB makes as well. The problem is that those parameters are so broad as to be meaningless, with a huge variation in ball flight possible within them. As such, to say, as MLB insists on saying, that the ball is within the league’s guidelines is to say nothing at all.

Why is MLB being so dishonest about this? I have two ideas.

One possibility is that they’re just overly sensitive about public perception regarding the game’s competitive landscape. As we saw during the Steroid Era, even the suggestion that baseball performance was inauthentic sends players, fans and the press into a tizzy. While some of us were content to view the Steroid Era as just one of many eras in baseball history in which the circumstances of the game changed and thus the stats changed too, most people — MLB included — characterized it as nefarious and wrong. While there was rule breaking going on then and there is not now, if the stats are once again changing due to an outside factor, the league will still catch hell for it like they did with PEDs.

Another possibility — which is sheer speculation, obviously — is that MLB did, in fact, instruct Rawlings to lower the seams in an effort to goose home run totals and MLB is trying to muddy the waters. I’m skeptical of this simply because I tend not to put stock in conspiracy theories and, frankly, it’d be really hard to keep such a thing a secret. This happened in Japan and it was a huge scandal, leading to the resignation of the NPB commissioner, so doing it here would be pretty dumb. MLB is a lot of things, but they’re rarely if ever dumb.

So what gives? Why is MLB responding to two studies about baseball alterations between 2014 and 2015 with information about baseballs between 2016 and 2017? Why are they releasing memos to the press that are, essentially, non-sequiturs?

I don’t know, but I suspect this is not the last we’ll hear about all of this.

And That Happened: Sunday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraJul 3, 2017, 6:28 AM EDT

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Red Sox 15, Blue Jays 1Mookie Betts went 4-for-6 with two home runs and eight RBI. This is the second time in his short career that Betts has driven in eight, last doing it on August 14 last year against the Diamondbacks. He’s the third guy to do it this season, following Scooter Gennett in his four-homer game last month and Anthony Rendon back in April.

Marlins 10, Brewers 3: Marcell Ozuna homered in the third inning. In the eighth inning — as an extension of some earlier gamesmanship — umpire Hunter Wendelstedt made Ozuna get a new bat because it had too much pine tar on it. Ozuna did, and then he hit another homer. Somewhere, George Brett is smiling. Gosh, the way I put that made it sound like George Brett is dead. He’s not. He’s totally alive. When I say “somewhere” it could be, like, the bathroom of some casino in Las Vegas after eating a bunch of crab legs or something.

Royals 6, Twins 2: Alcides Escobar had two hits and drove in two. Escobar had himself a series, in fact, going 7-for-16 with seven RBI. The red hot Royals take three of four and move into a tie for second place with Minnesota. Those of you who wrote them off in April probably feel silly. Yeah, those of, um, you. Yeah. Probably. I’d personally have no idea what that felt like.

Phillies 7, Mets 1Nick Pivetta allowed one run on one hit — a T.J. Rivera solo homer — over seven innings. Maikel Franco and Daniel Nava each drove in two. In other news, my brother texted me this yesterday:

We were visiting our cousins in New Jersey and took them to that game. I was excited because we lucked into the Braves. I was also happy because John Smoltz tossed a complete game allowing only an unearned run. Lonnie Smith hit a homer. It was hotter than hell, but the tickets were only $8. They were way up in the RF corner, but we had binoculars. The weirdest thing: a few months after this game my brother joined the Navy and traveled the world. Then he moved a zillion times, ending up on the other side of the country, renting and crashing with people for almost twenty years. Yet he still has this ticket. I have been a homeowner have had a pretty stable address for nearly 20 years and I can’t find my keys.

Braves 4, Athletics 3: Kurt Suzuki homered twice, once in the second inning and once leading off the twelfth inning. Jim Johnson got the win. Not because he pitched well, but because he blew the save after the Braves took the lead in the 11th and was still the pitcher of record when Suzuki went deep. Or . . . maybe he just knows how to win and stuff? Every think of that, smart guy?

Astros 8, Yankees 1: Yuli Gurriel singled, doubled and homered, Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Carlos Correa smacked four hits and had drove in three. The Yankees have lost 14 of their last 19 and have dropped three games behind the Red Sox. Less than three weeks ago they led the division by four.

Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3Fernando Rodney faltered for the first time in  a long time, allowing three hits and a run but his teammates bailed him out in the bottom half, with a Brandon Drury single, a Chris Iannetta double and a walkoff RBI single from Ketel Marte. The Rockies have lost 10 of 11. They’re Yankees of the National League.

White Sox 6, Rangers 5: The White Sox were down 5-4 in the eighth when Yolmer Sanchez hit a two-out, two-run home run. That blown save by the Rangers bullpen was their league-leading 17th blown save of the year.  The Sox win came despite a shaky outing from starter Jose Quintana, who gave up five runs in four and a third innings. Before that he hadn’t allowed a run since June 16.

Giants 5, Pirates 3: The Giants had a five-game losing streak a week ago. Now they’ve won six in a row. I suppose you could say they’re streaky. Either way, they’re not as bad as they’ve looked at times this year. The team still has a lot of talent. That’s not to say they’re getting back in the race or anything — ain’t happening — but they are better than they’ve showed. Here they were down 2-0 and rallied for five runs between the seventh and eighth innings. Or, I should say, in the seventh and eighth. The only thing that happened between the innings was TV commercials.

Orioles 7, Rays 1Kevin Gausman tossed seven shutout innings and Manny Machado hit a three-run jack as the O’s salvage one. Mark Trumbo homered as well and Seth Smith drove in two

 

Cubs 6, Reds 2: Check out the shade from the AP game story writer in Cincinnati:

[Jake] Arrieta pitched one-hit ball for seven innings without allowing a stolen base on Sunday . . .

Maybe Migel Montero was rude to him once? I dunno. But I do like the subtlety. Ian Happ homered twice.

Indians 11, Tigers 8: Jose Ramirez homered from both sides of the plate as the Indians lit up Justin Verlander seven runs and nine hits in less than four runs. Verlander didn’t even strike anyone out. First time in a decade that’s happened. Mike Clevinger allowed a run and two hits in six innings, striking out seven. The Tigers rallied late but it was too little, um . . . I already said late.

Mariners 5, Angels 3Robinson Cano hit a three-run homer and James Paxton allowed one run over six and a third. Jean Segura had four hits and drove in two.

Padres 5, Dodgers 3: San Diego jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and a 5-0 lead after four. Jhoulys Chacin pitched five scoreless innings, Manuel Margot homered and drove in two. Losing is no fun. Maybe that’s why Kenley Jansen was so cranky afterward.

Nationals 7, Cardinals 3: Bryce Harper hit two bombs and Max Scherzer struck out 12 over seven two-hit, scoreless innings. Harper is hitting .318/.424/.601 and he’s on a 40-homer, 122-RBI pace. Scherzer has a 1.94 ERA, a crazy 0.77 WHIP and is on pace to strike out 322 batters in 237 IP and win 20 games. The last guy to strike out that many dudes was Randy Johnson back in 2002, when he K’d 334. It’d be the 13th highest single season total since the end of the Dead Ball Era.