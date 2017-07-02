There was some gamesmanship during Sunday’s Marlins-Brewers game

During Sunday’s series finale in Milwaukee between the Marlins and Brewers, both teams got involved in some gamesmanship. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Marlins asked home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt to check second baseman Jonathan Villar‘s bat for excessive pine tar. He had to switch bats but still wound up drawing a walk.
In the top of the eighth, the Brewers returned the favor, asking Wendelstedt to check leadoff hitter Marcell Ozuna‘s bat for excessive pine tar. Ozuna, too, had to switch bats — he borrowed Giancarlo Stanton‘s. And he drilled a solo home run to left field, his second dinger of the afternoon.
The rosters for the American and National Leagues in the upcoming All-Star Game were announced on Sunday night. The Dodgers have four All-Stars: Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger. Justin Turner can be added to the roster if he wins the Final Vote.
Jansen thinks Seager and Turner should be starting for the NL and for that, he blames Dodger fans, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. “I’ll say it loud and clear again. It’s the Dodger fans’ fault,” he said.
First of all, it’s not obvious that Seager should be starting over Zack Cozart. They have pretty similar offensive stats, but Cozart appears to have the edge especially if you put more weight on rate stats:
- Seager: .299/.401/.511, 13 HR, 40 RBI, 57 R
- Cozart: .321/.404/.558, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 40 R
Defensive metrics also have the two close to each other.
As for Turner, while his stats are awesome, he has only played in 58 games. Comparatively, Nolan Arenado has played in 82 games and taken 111 more plate appearances than Turner. As teams have just recently crossed the halfway point of their 162-game schedules, a 24-game difference is nearly one-third of the season to date.
But even glossing over that, Jansen’s blame is misplaced. The blame should be on DirectTV and Charter Communications. Because the two sides haven’t been able to strike a deal for four years now, many Dodger fans in Los Angeles have been unable to watch their hometown team play baseball on TV. If fans are unable to watch the Dodgers, their interest in the team dissipates. And that explains why the Dodgers don’t have a player starting for the National League in the All-Star Game.
There were some notable snubs after looking over the rosters for the American and National Leagues for the upcoming All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami. Fans can vote for one of five finalists for each league to send them to the midsummer classic. They are:
American League
SS – Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers
SS – Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
SS – Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees
1B – Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays
3B – Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals
National League
1B – Justin Bour, Miami Marlins
3B – Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs
3B – Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
1B – Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies
3B – Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
You can vote on MLB’s website.