There was some gamesmanship during Sunday’s Marlins-Brewers game

The rosters for the American and National Leagues in the upcoming All-Star Game were announced on Sunday night. The Dodgers have four All-Stars: Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger. Justin Turner can be added to the roster if he wins the Final Vote.

Jansen thinks Seager and Turner should be starting for the NL and for that, he blames Dodger fans, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. “I’ll say it loud and clear again. It’s the Dodger fans’ fault,” he said.

First of all, it’s not obvious that Seager should be starting over Zack Cozart. They have pretty similar offensive stats, but Cozart appears to have the edge especially if you put more weight on rate stats:

Seager: .299/.401/.511, 13 HR, 40 RBI, 57 R

Cozart: .321/.404/.558, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 40 R

Defensive metrics also have the two close to each other.

As for Turner, while his stats are awesome, he has only played in 58 games. Comparatively, Nolan Arenado has played in 82 games and taken 111 more plate appearances than Turner. As teams have just recently crossed the halfway point of their 162-game schedules, a 24-game difference is nearly one-third of the season to date.

But even glossing over that, Jansen’s blame is misplaced. The blame should be on DirectTV and Charter Communications. Because the two sides haven’t been able to strike a deal for four years now, many Dodger fans in Los Angeles have been unable to watch their hometown team play baseball on TV. If fans are unable to watch the Dodgers, their interest in the team dissipates. And that explains why the Dodgers don’t have a player starting for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Follow @Baer_Bill