Rangers acquire Jason Grilli from Blue Jays

The Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Jason Grilli and cash considerations from the Blue Jays on Saturday, per a team announcement. The Blue Jays will receive minor league outfielder Eduardo Pinto in the trade. In a corresponding move, Texas right-hander Preston Claiborne was designated for assignment to make room for Grilli on the 40-man roster.

Grilli, 40, got off to a rocky start with the Blue Jays this season. He produced a 6.97 ERA through 20 2/3 innings in relief, maintaining a 3.9 BB/9 and 10.0 SO/9 through 26 outings for the club. While the veteran righty started to show more promise toward the middle of June with three consecutive scoreless appearances, the Jays designated him for assignment after he stumbled to his second blown save against the Royals last month. Grilli could factor into Jeff Banister’s closer-by-committee approach and will be added to the 25-man roster on Monday as the Rangers prepare to host the Red Sox and Angels for a six-game homestand.

Pinto, meanwhile, was stashed in High-A Down East to start the 2017 season. The 22-year-old corner fielder has consistently impressed at the plate in each of the Rangers’ minor league tiers, and slashed .311/.358/.446 with four home runs and an .804 OPS through his first 191 plate appearances this year.

