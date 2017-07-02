Rangers acquire Jason Grilli from Blue Jays

The Rangers acquired right-handed reliever Jason Grilli and cash considerations from the Blue Jays on Saturday, per a team announcement. The Blue Jays will receive minor league outfielder Eduardo Pinto in the trade. In a corresponding move, Texas right-hander Preston Claiborne was designated for assignment to make room for Grilli on the 40-man roster.
Grilli, 40, got off to a rocky start with the Blue Jays this season. He produced a 6.97 ERA through 20 2/3 innings in relief, maintaining a 3.9 BB/9 and 10.0 SO/9 through 26 outings for the club. While the veteran righty started to show more promise toward the middle of June with three consecutive scoreless appearances, the Jays designated him for assignment after he stumbled to his second blown save against the Royals last month. Grilli could factor into Jeff Banister’s closer-by-committee approach and will be added to the 25-man roster on Monday as the Rangers prepare to host the Red Sox and Angels for a six-game homestand.
Pinto, meanwhile, was stashed in High-A Down East to start the 2017 season. The 22-year-old corner fielder has consistently impressed at the plate in each of the Rangers’ minor league tiers, and slashed .311/.358/.446 with four home runs and an .804 OPS through his first 191 plate appearances this year.
Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games on April 18 after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance. He’s eligible to return on July 18, just after the All-Star break, but will not play center field, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Pirates’ front office determined, going into the 2017 season, that the best defensive alignment had Marte in center field, Andrew McCutchen in right field, and Gregory Polanco in left. When Marte was suspended, however, McCutchen moved back to center field. Polanco moved back to right field near the end of May.
Manager Clint Hurdle said that left field is “where [Marte] needs to fit in.”
GM Neal Huntington said, “We felt that was the best alignment for this club in this situation. We’ve got a young man who recognizes he’s got work to do, who recognizes he’s put himself in a situation where he needs to earn people’s trust and respect back again. But we’ve also got a young man who’s driven to fold himself back into this club, earn his way back and help this club win games.”
Prior to the suspension, Marte was hitting .241/.288/.370 with two home runs and seven RBI in 59 plate appearances. He has won a Gold Glove Award in each of the last two seasons and made his first All-Star Game last year.
FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports that the Rangers are open to trading catcher Jonathan Lucroy, who is scheduled to hit free agency following the 2017 season. While the club has yet to confirm any such plans, Rosenthal hears that they would prefer to go with Robinson Chirinos and Triple-A backstop Brett Nicholas behind the dish rather than extend Lucroy a $17.2 million qualifying offer. Chirinos is set to remain under club control through 2019.
Lucroy, 31, is in his second season with the Rangers after coming over from the Brewers in a trade for Lewis Brinson, Luis Ortiz and Ryan Cordell last July. He’s been fairly consistent at the plate, if a bit underwhelming, and entered Saturday batting .263/.311/.375 with 20 RBI and a .686 OPS through 241 plate appearances. Compared to his counterparts, however, Lucroy’s production rate feels lackluster, and a decline in his defensive skills behind the plate hasn’t helped his cause, either. Chirinos is sporting a .918 OPS and 12 home runs through his first 123 PA, one shy of his career single-season record, while Nicholas has been running rampant through the Pacific Coast League with a .316/.354/.478 batting line as he awaits his second major league stint.
According to Rosenthal, the team has shifted their priorities to the bullpen, which currently ranks fourth-worst in the American League with a collective 4.67 ERA and 0.7 fWAR. They acquired veteran right-hander Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays on Sunday and will likely continue to add pieces while Matt Bush takes a step back from the closer role.