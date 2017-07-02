Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Kenley Jansen blames Dodger fans because Corey Seager and Justin Turner aren’t starting in the All-Star Game

By Bill BaerJul 2, 2017, 9:09 PM EDT

The rosters for the American and National Leagues in the upcoming All-Star Game were announced on Sunday night. The Dodgers have four All-Stars: Clayton Kershaw, Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager, and Cody Bellinger. Justin Turner can be added to the roster if he wins the Final Vote.

Jansen thinks Seager and Turner should be starting for the NL and for that, he blames Dodger fans, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports. “I’ll say it loud and clear again. It’s the Dodger fans’ fault,” he said.

First of all, it’s not obvious that Seager should be starting over Zack Cozart. They have pretty similar offensive stats, but Cozart appears to have the edge especially if you put more weight on rate stats:

  • Seager: .299/.401/.511, 13 HR, 40 RBI, 57 R
  • Cozart: .321/.404/.558, 9 HR, 33 RBI, 40 R

Defensive metrics also have the two close to each other.

As for Turner, while his stats are awesome, he has only played in 58 games. Comparatively, Nolan Arenado has played in 82 games and taken 111 more plate appearances than Turner. As teams have just recently crossed the halfway point of their 162-game schedules, a 24-game difference is nearly one-third of the season to date.

But even glossing over that, Jansen’s blame is misplaced. The blame should be on DirectTV and Charter Communications. Because the two sides haven’t been able to strike a deal for four years now, many Dodger fans in Los Angeles have been unable to watch their hometown team play baseball on TV. If fans are unable to watch the Dodgers, their interest in the team dissipates. And that explains why the Dodgers don’t have a player starting for the National League in the All-Star Game.

Here are the finalists for the Final Vote in the American and National Leagues

Matt Hazlett/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 2, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

There were some notable snubs after looking over the rosters for the American and National Leagues for the upcoming All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami. Fans can vote for one of five finalists for each league to send them to the midsummer classic. They are:

American League

SS – Elvis Andrus, Texas Rangers

SS – Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

SS – Didi Gregorius, New York Yankees

1B – Logan Morrison, Tampa Bay Rays

3B – Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals

National League

1B – Justin Bour, Miami Marlins

3B – Kris Bryant, Chicago Cubs

3B – Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

1B – Mark Reynolds, Colorado Rockies

3B – Justin Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

You can vote on MLB’s website.

Here are your 2017 All-Stars for the American and National Leagues

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJul 2, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT

The 2017 All-Star Game will be hosted by the Marlins at Marlins Park on July 11. Your starters were just announced on a special selection show on ESPN.

American League Starters

C – Salvador Perez, Kansas City Royals

1B – Justin Smoak, Toronto Blue Jays

2B – Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

SS – Carlos Correa, Houston Astros

3B – Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

OF – Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF – Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF – George Springer, Houston Astros

DH – Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay Rays

American League Reserves

C – Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

1B – Yonder Alonso, Oakland Athletics

2B – Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore Orioles

2B – Starlin Castro, New York Yankees

SS – Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

3B – Miguel Sano, Minnesota Twins

OF – Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF – Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OF – Avisail Garcia, Chicago White Sox

DH – Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners

American League Pitchers

SP – Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP – Ervin Santana, Minnesota Twins

SP – Jason Vargas, Kansas City Royals

SP – Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SP – Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

SP – Lance McCullers, Houston Astros

SP – Luis Severino, New York Yankees

SP – Yu Darvish, Texas Rangers

SP – Michael Fulmer, Detroit Tigers

RP – Andrew Miller, Cleveland Indians

RP – Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

RP – Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

National League Starters

C – Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

1B – Ryan Zimmerman, Washington Nationals

2B – Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals

SS – Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

OF – Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

OF – Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

OF – Marcell Ozuna, Miami Marlins

National League Reserves

C – Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals

1B – Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B – Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2B – D.J. LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies

SS – Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers

3B – Jake Lamb, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B – Josh Harrison, Pittsburgh Pirates

OF – Michael Conforto, New York Mets

OF – Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ender Inciarte, Atlanta Braves

OF – Giancarlo Stanton, Miami Marlins

National League Pitchers

SP – Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP – Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP – Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals

SP – Robbie Ray, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP – Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks

SP – Stephen Strasburg, Washington Nationals

RP – Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP – Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

RP – Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

RP – Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RP – Pat Neshek, Philadelphia Phillies

RP – Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Here are all the teams listed by number of All-Stars:

  • Five: Yankees, Indians, Astros, nationals
  • Four: Diamondbacks, Rockies, Dodgers
  • Three: Red Sox
  • Two: Reds, Twins, Cardinals, Royals, Marlins
  • One: Rangers, Brewers, Athletics, Cubs, Pirates, Giants, Rays, Blue Jays, Mariners, Braves, Phillies, Tigers, Mets, White Sox, Angels, Orioles, Padres

Each league will add one more player through the Final Vote. Stick around to find out which 10 players made the Final Vote.

Feel free to discuss the players you felt are deserving or undeserving in the comments.