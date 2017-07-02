Justin Verlander pitched a game with no strikeouts for the first time in 10 years

Entering Sunday’s matinee against the Indians, Justin Verlander was prepared to ink his name in the history books yet again. The Tigers’ right-hander was riding a 331-game streak of consecutive appearances with at least one strikeout — a streak so impressive, in fact, that it ranked sixth-longest among all MLB pitchers, tied with Curt Schilling’s own 331-game streak from 1993 to 2005. During what should have been Verlander’s tie-breaking 332nd game, however, the righty was tagged for nine hits and seven runs, failing to fan even one of 22 batters before getting pulled in the fourth inning. The streak was over.
According to MLB.com’s Jason Beck, the last time Verlander recorded a zero-strikeout game was on April 28, 2007. The 24-year-old hurler was fresh off of a Rookie of the Year award-winning season and his first postseason appearance with the Tigers. He didn’t look it that afternoon, however, handing the Twins five runs on eight hits in the first three innings. It was the third such start of his career to date, preceded by a seven-run implosion against the White Sox and an unorthodox eight-inning shutout against the Twins, both in 2006.
Following Verlander’s snafu on Sunday, the Tigers dropped their second consecutive game to the Indians, 11-8. A few zero-strikeout games every decade isn’t reason for concern, but it didn’t do much to improve Verlander’s pitching line, either. The Tigers’ ace currently holds a 4.96 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 4.6 SO/9 through 98 innings and has gone 5-5 in 17 starts this year.
Mookie Betts went 4-for-6 with two home runs and eight RBI out of the leadoff spot in Sunday afternoon’s 15-1 drubbing of the Blue Jays. His eight RBI ties a record for a leadoff batter. Four other players have accomplished the feat, according to MLB’s Stat of the Day Twitter account.
Betts hit an RBI single in the second inning to push his team’s lead to 2-0. He smacked a three-run home run in the fourth inning to make it 5-1, added a two-run home run in the sixth to up the lead to 7-1, and brought in two more runs with another single in the seventh to make it 11-1.
Betts has the third game of eight-plus RBI this season. Scooter Gennett had 10 RBI in his record-tying four-homer game last month and Anthony Rendon knocked in 10 himself at the end of April. Coincidentally, Betts was also the last member of the Red Sox to knock in eight-plus runs when he brought eight home on August 14 last year against the Diamondbacks.
After Sunday’s performance, Betts is hitting .286/.364/.509 with 15 home runs, 51 RBI, 56 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases in 366 plate appearances. He’s having a pretty good follow-up after finishing as a runner-up in AL MVP Award voting in 2016.
Pirates outfielder Starling Marte was suspended 80 games on April 18 after testing positive for Nandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance. He’s eligible to return on July 18, just after the All-Star break, but will not play center field, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The Pirates’ front office determined, going into the 2017 season, that the best defensive alignment had Marte in center field, Andrew McCutchen in right field, and Gregory Polanco in left. When Marte was suspended, however, McCutchen moved back to center field. Polanco moved back to right field near the end of May.
Manager Clint Hurdle said that left field is “where [Marte] needs to fit in.”
GM Neal Huntington said, “We felt that was the best alignment for this club in this situation. We’ve got a young man who recognizes he’s got work to do, who recognizes he’s put himself in a situation where he needs to earn people’s trust and respect back again. But we’ve also got a young man who’s driven to fold himself back into this club, earn his way back and help this club win games.”
Prior to the suspension, Marte was hitting .241/.288/.370 with two home runs and seven RBI in 59 plate appearances. He has won a Gold Glove Award in each of the last two seasons and made his first All-Star Game last year.