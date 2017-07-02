Getty Images

And That Happened: Saturday’s Scores and Highlights

By Ashley VarelaJul 2, 2017, 1:19 PM EDT

Here are the rest of Saturday’s scores and highlights:

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 1: Chris Sale constructed his third-best outing of the year on Saturday — which, for a pitcher of Sale’s caliber, is saying something. He fanned 11 batters over seven shutout innings, tying Pedro Martinez’s 1999 record for most double-digit strikeout appearances by a Red Sox pitcher before the All-Star break (via MLB.com’s Ian Browne).

Tigers 7, Indians 4 (Game 1): Nicholas Castellanos led the charge during the Tigers’ seventh inning rally on Saturday, lining a triple into right field to start a pivotal three-run rally. Mikie Mahtook and James McCann did the rest, putting up two insurance runs with a sac fly and RBI base hit to pad the bullpen’s efforts in their first win of the day.

Indians 4, Tigers 1 (Game 2): The Indians got their revenge in the nightcap, splitting the doubleheader after a shutdown performance from Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco limited the Tigers to just four hits and one run over seven solid innings and took the lead on a four-run inning that was capped by Jose Ramirez’s 13th home run of the year.

Rangers 10, White Sox 4: Cole Hamels was sharp in his second start since coming off of the disabled list, striking out six of 23 batters and holding the White Sox to two runs over 6 2/3 innings. It was a welcome change for the Rangers, who snapped their three-game skid with 10 runs and three homers from Elvis Andrus, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor.

Royals 11, Twins 6 (Game 1): Saturday’s second doubleheader featured double-digit performances from both the Royals and Twins, albeit not in the same game. The Royals were the first to strike, sparking an 11-run rally after rookie right-hander Luke Farrell (son of Red Sox manager John Farrell) was forced out in the third inning. Alcides Escobar did the most for the Royals, going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI to pad 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball from the bullpen and secure the Royals’ 40th win of the season.

Twins 10, Royals 5 (Game 2): In the evening, Jason Hammel hurled four scoreless frames before the Twins’ offense came to life, led by Jason Castro‘s RBI double and Miguel Sano‘s two-run shot in the fifth inning and ending with a run-scoring fielding error in the ninth. With the win, the Twins kept their heads above water in the AL Central, sitting two games behind the division-leading Indians and one game above the third-place Royals.

Rays 10, Orioles 3: Watch out, Aaron Judge: Logan Morrison is coming for you. The Rays’ hot-hitting first baseman mashed a pair of home runs on Saturday, coming within three homers of tying the league leader and building his case for inclusion in the upcoming Home Run Derby.

Giants 2, Pirates 1 (11 innings): This is the look of someone who does not yet realize they’ve spoiled a no-hitter with their third career home run:

The Giants won in 11 innings, scoring the go-ahead run when a wild pitch from Daniel Hudson ricocheted off the plate and bounced into the Pirates’ dugout.

Braves 4, Athletics 3: Neither the Braves nor the Athletics deserved the defensive highlight of the game on Saturday, instead outsourcing their slick defense and quick reflexes to this random baseball fan in the stands:

Mets 7, Phillies 6: Asdrubal Cabrera was not to be overshadowed on his own bobblehead day. His seventh-inning home run was the difference-maker on Saturday, giving the Mets their third consecutive series win.

Reds 5, Cubs 3: Jackson Stephens doesn’t know anything about first-time jitters. The rookie right-hander made his big league debut on Saturday, proving he can hang with the best of them as he dealt three runs and eight strikeouts over five strong innings. He was a force to be reckoned with at the plate, too, muscling a first-pitch, two-run single off of Eddie Butler to help pad the Reds’ one-run lead in the fourth inning.

Brewers 8, Marlins 4: It’s safe to say this was not the triumphant return to the rotation Tom Koehler had planned. The Marlins’ righty was forced out after just 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs during the Brewers’ explosive rally in the second inning. Fueled by his spontaneous snack break in the fourth inning, Orlando Arcia tacked on an eighth and final run with a solo shot in the fifth, his seventh blast of the season.

Cardinals 2, Nationals 1: Both Cardinals’ skipper Mike Matheny and starting pitcher Michael Wacha hit career milestones on Saturday: Matheny recorded his 500th managerial win, the second-fastest skipper to 500 wins in franchise history, while Wacha fanned his 500th batter to become the second-fastest Cardinals pitcher to reach 500 strikeouts since Steve Carlton did it in 1969.

The Nationals, meanwhile, couldn’t rally in time to take the lead in the ninth, and instead left their mark on the game after a five-star catch in foul territory sent Anthony Rendon and Stephen Drew tumbling into the stands:

Astros 7, Yankees 6: Yankees’ top prospect Clint Frazier got the call in time for Saturday’s set against the Astros, debuting with a leadoff double in the sixth inning and becoming the club’s first right fielder to hit a double in his big league debut since Doc Cook did it for the Yankees in 1913 (via Katie Sharp of River Ave Blues). He followed that up with a 339-foot blast in the seventh:

Despite Frazier’s heroics, four scoreless innings by rookie Jordan Montgomery and Didi Gregoriusfirst career grand slam, it was the Astros who had the last laugh, surging back from a three-run deficit to clinch their 55th win with a four-run outburst in the eighth and a stunning pick by Josh Reddick, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel to retire the Yankees in the ninth:

Angels 4, Mariners 0: The Mariners couldn’t get things started against the Angels on Saturday, slipping back to two games below .500 after Ricky Nolasco hurled his first complete game shutout of the season. Nolasco kept a perfect game going through four innings, but lost it after inadvertently plunking Danny Valencia in the fifth inning and subsequently spoiled the no-hitter when Mitch Haniger poked a single to right field in the next at-bat.

Dodgers 8, Padres 0: With Dave Roberts serving a one-game suspension following Friday’s melee, the Dodgers’ fate was left in the hands of bench coach Bob Geren on Saturday. Geren steered the team to an 8-0 shutout, helped in large part by Rich Hill‘s seven-inning, 11-strikeout performance and Chris Taylor‘s seventh-inning grand slam.

Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 2: Zack Greinke was in fine form against the Rockies as he generated his first quality start in a month, allowing Trevor Story a two-run homer in the seventh inning for Colorado’s first and only RBI hit of the night. A three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh powered the D-backs’ lead, handing Greinke his 10th win of the season and snapping a three-game skid to bring them within four games of tying the Dodgers at the top of the NL West.

Video: Orlando Arcia steals a fan’s ice cream during a pop fly


By Ashley VarelaJul 1, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT

It was 78 degrees at the start of Saturday’s matinee between the Marlins and Brewers, and by the top of the fourth inning, Milwaukee shortstop Orlando Arcia was feeling the heat. When J.T. Riddle vaulted a pop fly into foul territory, Arcia took advantage of the moment by sneaking a bite of a fan’s ice cream:

Arcia didn’t crack a smile after scooping the ice cream straight out of the bowl, and returned to the field to finish out Zach Davies‘ 1-2-3 inning. Giancarlo Stanton popped another foul ball to the same spot at the top of the fifth inning, prompting Arcia to take a second to smooth things over with the ice cream helmet eater and his friends and leaving them all smiles the second time around.

When he wasn’t taking a well-deserved snack break, Arcia went 3-for-4 at the plate with two base hits and his seventh home run of the season. The Brewers took the game 8-4, improving to three games ahead of the second-place Cubs in the NL Central.

David Paulino suspended 80 games for testing positive for Boldenone


By Ashley VarelaJul 1, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Astros’ right-hander David Paulino has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Paulino is reportedly not appealing his suspension, which will make him ineligible to be placed on the Astros’ postseason roster in the fall.

Paulino, 23, was just starting to find his footing with the Astros prior to news of the violation. During his last outing on Wednesday night, the rookie right-hander struggled against the hot-hitting Athletics and was tagged for seven runs and four homers, earning another no-decision while the Astros went on to win 11-8. While he only saw the sixth inning once this season, he maintained a respectable 2.2 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 over his first 29 innings, collecting two wins in his first six starts. MLB Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America each ranked Paulino No. 3 among Houston’s current crop of prospects, highlighting his effective fastball-curveball combo and the way he works his 6’7″ frame to his advantage on the mound.

According to MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell, Paulino’s violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program is the first such infraction by an active Astros player in franchise history. This is the rookie’s second suspension within the Astros’ system following an undisclosed incident at Double-A Corpus Christi in 2016, though it marks the first ban he’s received for using a performance-enhancing substance. Manager A.J. Hinch offered a brief comment to the media following news of Paulino’s suspension on Saturday:

It’s very disappointing,” Hinch said. “This impacts clubhouses around the game from time to time, but you never think it’s going to happen in your clubhouse. It’s disappointing because of all the good that he’s done in his career and to be effective, but it’s the nature of the business when you try to find a competitive edge. The program’s in place to catch these type of actions, and clearly, it worked.