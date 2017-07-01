Report: Yankees could debut top prospect Clint Frazier on Saturday

Yankees No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier could join the club in Houston as soon as Saturday, according to reports from MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and the Pawtucket Times’ Brendan McGair. The club hasn’t made any official moves to bring up the hot-hitting outfielder yet, but Frazier reportedly got the call on Friday evening when the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders got rained out of their series opener against the Pawtucket Red Sox.

Whether the Yankees push Frazier’s debut forward tomorrow or reserve that moment for another day, the 22-year-old appears to be doing well for himself in Triple-A. He’s batting .257/.345/.474 with 12 home runs and an .819 OPS through his first 319 PA, improving on the sub-.250 average he generated during his first run with the RailRiders last season.

The club is hurting for outfield help after losing rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler to a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night. Fowler was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and underwent surgery to repair a rupture of the right patella tendon, which will require a full six-month recovery period. The Yankees recalled infielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned right-hander Ronald Herrera to Triple-A prior to Friday’s 13-4 blowout against the Astros.

