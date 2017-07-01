Report: Yankees could debut top prospect Clint Frazier on Saturday

Yankees No. 2 prospect Clint Frazier could join the club in Houston as soon as Saturday, according to reports from MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch and the Pawtucket Times’ Brendan McGair. The club hasn’t made any official moves to bring up the hot-hitting outfielder yet, but Frazier reportedly got the call on Friday evening when the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders got rained out of their series opener against the Pawtucket Red Sox.
Whether the Yankees push Frazier’s debut forward tomorrow or reserve that moment for another day, the 22-year-old appears to be doing well for himself in Triple-A. He’s batting .257/.345/.474 with 12 home runs and an .819 OPS through his first 319 PA, improving on the sub-.250 average he generated during his first run with the RailRiders last season.
The club is hurting for outfield help after losing rookie outfielder Dustin Fowler to a season-ending knee injury on Thursday night. Fowler was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday and underwent surgery to repair a rupture of the right patella tendon, which will require a full six-month recovery period. The Yankees recalled infielder Miguel Andujar and right-hander Bryan Mitchell from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and optioned right-hander Ronald Herrera to Triple-A prior to Friday’s 13-4 blowout against the Astros.
Justin Smoak hit the most significant home run of his career on Friday afternoon, smoking a 1-1 pitch from the Red Sox’ Doug Fister just over the center field fence to put the Blue Jays up 3-0 in the first inning. It was his 22nd homer of the season, eclipsing the career-best 20 home runs he hit with the Mariners back in 2013. According to MLB Stat of the Day, it was also the 1,070th home run recorded in June, an all-time best single-month record that edges out the collective 1,069 home runs hit during May 2000.
Smoak’s blast was followed by 23 more, including a two-run shot from Wilson Ramos, a three-run drive by Adam Duvall, Jose Abreu‘s 443-foot bomb, Todd Frazier‘s solo shot, Joey Gallo‘s blistering 113-m.p.h. home run, Joey Rickard‘s third homer, a two-RBI run from Rougned Odor, Eric Hosmer‘s 10th home run, a game-tying home run from Troy Tulowitzki, Todd Frazier’s solo drive, Charlie Blackmon‘s tie-breaking homer, a two-run shot by Paul DeJong, Stephen Vogt‘s shutout-snapping home run, a 420-foot blast by Mike Moustakas, Austin Barnes‘ grand slam, Brandon Belt‘s first home run in a week, Steven Souza Jr.’s three-run extra-inning homer, solo shots from Mark Trumbo and Mike Zunino, another long drive from Vogt, Brett Gardner‘s seventh-inning slam, Chris Owings‘ 10th knock of the season and Robinson Cano‘s three-RBI home run against the Angels.
Per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, that’s 81 more home runs than the league totaled last June, at just 1,012. With eight games still left to finish on Friday evening, Major League Baseball’s new record currently stands at 1,093 home runs in the month of June.
The Angels acquired utility infielder/outfielder Nick Franklin from the Brewers on Friday, per team announcements. The Brewers will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later. Franklin was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday to accommodate the return of Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar.
While Franklin showed promise after breaking out with the Rays last season, carrying a .270/.328/.443 batting line with 17 extra-base hits over a 60-game stretch, he returned to his sub-Mendoza Line standard in 2017. He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers following an impressive display in spring training, but couldn’t replicate those results during the regular season. Over 89 plate appearances in Milwaukee, Franklin slashed .195/.258/.317 with five extra bases, racking up just two home runs and a .575 OPS in 53 games.
The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding move for their new utility player, who has run out of options and will be placed on the active roster. They’re still waiting on the return of reigning AL MVP Mike Trout, who underwent thumb surgery last month and is scheduled to take batting practice before Friday’s series opener against the Mariners.