Report: David Price confronted Dennis Eckersley on a team flight

David Price is still on the outs with the Boston media, it seems. He reportedly confronted Hall of Fame hurler and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley during a team flight to Toronto on Thursday — his second such altercation after engaging in a heated dispute with Evan Drellich of CSN New England last month.
A report from the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo shed little light on the situation, saying only that “the the team was disturbed by the second such incident between Price and a media member.” A closed-door meeting with Price, manager John Farrell and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was held prior to Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, though none of the parties commented publicly on the specifics of the spat.
The confrontation took place just hours after Price’s latest start, during which the southpaw shut down the Twins with seven innings of six-hit, three-run ball for his third win of the season. He struck out seven of 27 batters, matching his season-best mark, and completed his first outing without issuing a single walk. Cafardo noted that Eckersley didn’t seem unduly critical toward the left-hander, but ESPN’s Buster Olney cited a source that said Price had taken offense at comments made during Eckersley’s postgame wrap.
Whatever the reason behind the tirade, the Red Sox seem to prefer to handle it internally. It’s a prudent move on their part, if only to help mitigate the frustration Price has been feeling — and frequently expressing — toward members of the media. While he may have a perfectly legitimate, if private, bone to pick with the media’s portrayal of his performance and persona, continued public outbursts like this one will do nothing but continue to paint him in a bad light.
Astros’ right-hander David Paulino has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, per MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart. Paulino is reportedly not appealing his suspension, which will make him ineligible to be placed on the Astros’ postseason roster in the fall.
Paulino, 23, was just starting to find his footing with the Astros prior to news of the violation. During his last outing on Wednesday night, the rookie right-hander struggled against the hot-hitting Athletics and was tagged for seven runs and four homers, earning another no-decision while the Astros went on to win 11-8. While he only saw the sixth inning once this season, he maintained a respectable 2.2 BB/9 and 10.6 SO/9 over his first 29 innings, collecting two wins in his first six starts. MLB Pipeline, Baseball Prospectus and Baseball America each ranked Paulino No. 3 among Houston’s current crop of prospects, highlighting his effective fastball-curveball combo and the way he works his 6’7″ frame to his advantage on the mound.
According to MLB.com’s Christian Boutwell, Paulino’s violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program is the first such infraction by an active Astros player in franchise history. This is the rookie’s second suspension within the Astros’ system following an undisclosed incident at Double-A Corpus Christi in 2016, though it marks the first ban he’s received for using a performance-enhancing substance. Manager A.J. Hinch offered a brief comment to the media following news of Paulino’s suspension on Saturday:
It’s very disappointing,” Hinch said. “This impacts clubhouses around the game from time to time, but you never think it’s going to happen in your clubhouse. It’s disappointing because of all the good that he’s done in his career and to be effective, but it’s the nature of the business when you try to find a competitive edge. The program’s in place to catch these type of actions, and clearly, it worked.
Brewers’ right-hander Chase Anderson is slated for a four- to six-week absence, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reported on Saturday. Anderson was diagnosed with a left oblique strain on Wednesday after striking out swinging against the Reds’ Luis Castillo. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday, but is facing a longer recovery process after consulting with the club’s medical staff and undergoing an MRI on Friday.
Anderson, 29, was working on a career-best pitching line prior to the injury. He crafted a 2.89 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 8.5 SO/9 through 90 1/3 innings and held a 6-2 record in 16 starts for the Brewers. It was a welcome break from the 4.00+ ERAs of his previous three seasons, and one which might not have been possible without the newly-developed curveball and cutter in his pitch repertoire. This will be his first significant stay on the disabled list since 2015, when he missed 19 days with right triceps inflammation.
With Anderson out, the Brewers recalled right-handed reliever Jorge López from Double-A Biloxi, who will help keep the bullpen fresh while they seek a temporary fix for the rotation. Further reports from McCalvy suggest that manager Craig Counsell might switch up replacement pitchers from start to start until Anderson’s return, and he already appears to have several viable options in relievers Paolo Espiño and Josh Hader. It’s shaping up to be an interesting month for the club, which entered Saturday just two games ahead of the second-place Cubs and will need to stay sharp in order to keep their No. 1 status in the NL Central.