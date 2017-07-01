Report: David Price confronted Dennis Eckersley on a team flight

David Price is still on the outs with the Boston media, it seems. He reportedly confronted Hall of Fame hurler and NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley during a team flight to Toronto on Thursday — his second such altercation after engaging in a heated dispute with Evan Drellich of CSN New England last month.

A report from the Boston Globe’s Nick Cafardo shed little light on the situation, saying only that “the the team was disturbed by the second such incident between Price and a media member.” A closed-door meeting with Price, manager John Farrell and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was held prior to Friday’s series opener against the Blue Jays, though none of the parties commented publicly on the specifics of the spat.

The confrontation took place just hours after Price’s latest start, during which the southpaw shut down the Twins with seven innings of six-hit, three-run ball for his third win of the season. He struck out seven of 27 batters, matching his season-best mark, and completed his first outing without issuing a single walk. Cafardo noted that Eckersley didn’t seem unduly critical toward the left-hander, but ESPN’s Buster Olney cited a source that said Price had taken offense at comments made during Eckersley’s postgame wrap.

Whatever the reason behind the tirade, the Red Sox seem to prefer to handle it internally. It’s a prudent move on their part, if only to help mitigate the frustration Price has been feeling — and frequently expressing — toward members of the media. While he may have a perfectly legitimate, if private, bone to pick with the media’s portrayal of his performance and persona, continued public outbursts like this one will do nothing but continue to paint him in a bad light.

