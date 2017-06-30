Video: MLB breaks a 17-year record for most home runs hit in a single month

Justin Smoak hit the most significant home run of his career on Friday afternoon, smoking a 1-1 pitch from the Red Sox’ Doug Fister just over the center field fence to put the Blue Jays up 3-0 in the first inning. It was his 22nd homer of the season, eclipsing the career-best 20 home runs he hit with the Mariners back in 2013. According to MLB Stat of the Day, it was also the 1,070th home run recorded in June, an all-time best single-month record that edges out the collective 1,069 home runs hit during May 2000.
Smoak’s blast was followed by 23 more, including a two-run shot from Wilson Ramos, a three-run drive by Adam Duvall, Jose Abreu‘s 443-foot bomb, Todd Frazier‘s solo shot, Joey Gallo‘s blistering 113-m.p.h. home run, Joey Rickard‘s third homer, a two-RBI run from Rougned Odor, Eric Hosmer‘s 10th home run, a game-tying home run from Troy Tulowitzki, Todd Frazier’s solo drive, Charlie Blackmon‘s tie-breaking homer, a two-run shot by Paul DeJong, Stephen Vogt‘s shutout-snapping home run, a 420-foot blast by Mike Moustakas, Austin Barnes‘ grand slam, Brandon Belt‘s first home run in a week, Steven Souza Jr.’s three-run extra-inning homer, solo shots from Mark Trumbo and Mike Zunino, another long drive from Vogt, Brett Gardner‘s seventh-inning slam, Chris Owings‘ 10th knock of the season and Robinson Cano‘s three-RBI home run against the Angels.
Per MLB.com’s Andrew Simon, that’s 81 more home runs than the league totaled last June, at just 1,012. With eight games still left to finish on Friday evening, Major League Baseball’s new record currently stands at 1,093 home runs in the month of June.
The Angels acquired utility infielder/outfielder Nick Franklin from the Brewers on Friday, per team announcements. The Brewers will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later. Franklin was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday to accommodate the return of Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar.
While Franklin showed promise after breaking out with the Rays last season, carrying a .270/.328/.443 batting line with 17 extra-base hits over a 60-game stretch, he returned to his sub-Mendoza Line standard in 2017. He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers following an impressive display in spring training, but couldn’t replicate those results during the regular season. Over 89 plate appearances in Milwaukee, Franklin slashed .195/.258/.317 with five extra bases, racking up just two home runs and a .575 OPS in 53 games.
The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding move for their new utility player, who has run out of options and will be placed on the active roster. They’re still waiting on the return of reigning AL MVP Mike Trout, who underwent thumb surgery last month and is scheduled to take batting practice before Friday’s series opener against the Mariners.
The trade deadline is just a month away, and rumor has it the Reds aren’t looking to sell — at least, not when it comes to shortstop Zack Cozart. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the two could enter extension talks prior to the July 31 deadline. According to comments by club president Dick Williams, there’s “mutual interest” in keeping Cozart on board, though nothing substantial has been agreed upon just yet.
Cozart, 31, hasn’t piqued much interest on the trade front since last August, when a deal with the Mariners fell through minutes before the 2016 deadline. That could change this summer, as the shortstop appears to be on track for a career-best season and slashed .320/.404/.562 with nine home runs and a .966 OPS over his first 255 plate appearances. He was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday after sustaining a right quad strain earlier this month.
The Reds don’t appear to be short on middle infielders, with Dilson Herrera hacking away in Triple-A Louisville and Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza holding down the fort on the major league level, but their collective production rate has been less than impressive with Cozart on the mend. Should a deal be struck in the next few weeks, however, Buchanan adds that the club will likely be seeking some kind of discount for the shortstop. That could be a problem for Cozart, whose results at the plate and on the field are building a compelling case for his impending free agency this fall.