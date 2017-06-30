Jeffrey Loria reportedly close to accepting bid for Marlins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is nearing a decision on the sale of the team.

The sale price, Jackson reports, may be less than the $1.3 billion Loria was reportedly asking, perhaps landing in the $1.1-1.25 billion range. He says that the Derek Jeter group has bid more than $1.1 billion and that, following reports last week that Jeter was having trouble gathering the money, his bid is on more solid financial footing now. The Tagg Romney/Tom Glavine/Jeb Bush group, he says, has the funds to go higher than $1.1. billion but has not yet bid that high.

Either way, the bidding process should end soon. It’ll be interesting to see if Loria and Major League Baseball want to announce the sale before the All-Star Game, which will be held in Miami, or if they’d prefer to do so after the festivities.

Follow @craigcalcaterra