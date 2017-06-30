Jeffrey Loria reportedly close to accepting bid for Marlins

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is nearing a decision on the sale of the team.
The sale price, Jackson reports, may be less than the $1.3 billion Loria was reportedly asking, perhaps landing in the $1.1-1.25 billion range. He says that the Derek Jeter group has bid more than $1.1 billion and that, following reports last week that Jeter was having trouble gathering the money, his bid is on more solid financial footing now. The Tagg Romney/Tom Glavine/Jeb Bush group, he says, has the funds to go higher than $1.1. billion but has not yet bid that high.
Either way, the bidding process should end soon. It’ll be interesting to see if Loria and Major League Baseball want to announce the sale before the All-Star Game, which will be held in Miami, or if they’d prefer to do so after the festivities.
The trade deadline is just a month away, and rumor has it the Reds aren’t looking to sell — at least, not when it comes to shortstop Zack Cozart. Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the two could enter extension talks prior to the July 31 deadline. According to comments by club president Dick Williams, there’s “mutual interest” in keeping Cozart on board, though nothing substantial has been agreed upon just yet.
Cozart, 31, hasn’t piqued much interest on the trade front since last August, when a deal with the Mariners fell through minutes before the 2016 deadline. That could change this summer, as the shortstop appears to be on track for a career-best season and slashed .320/.404/.562 with nine home runs and a .966 OPS over his first 255 plate appearances. He was activated from the 10-day disabled list on Friday after sustaining a right quad strain earlier this month.
The Reds don’t appear to be short on middle infielders, with Dilson Herrera hacking away in Triple-A Louisville and Scooter Gennett and Jose Peraza holding down the fort on the major league level, but their collective production rate has been less than impressive with Cozart on the mend. Should a deal be struck in the next few weeks, however, Buchanan adds that the club will likely be seeking some kind of discount for the shortstop. That could be a problem for Cozart, whose results at the plate and on the field are building a compelling case for his impending free agency this fall.
Corey Hart hasn’t played since June 21, 2015 after a series of knee injuries sapped his effectiveness and pushed him out of the game. At the time he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2014 he played for the Mariners.
His career, however, was defined by the nine seasons he played for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .276/.334/.491 and was a two-time All-Star. He didn’t have a formal retirement ceremony back in 2015 — he just told his agent to stop taking calls from teams — but he’s getting one now.
The Brewers are honoring Hart with induction into (onto?) their “Wall of Honor.” He’s getting a plaque commemorating his career permanently installed at Miller Park and he’s being honored him with a pregame ceremony prior to that night’s contest against the Miami Marlins. Oh, and he’s signing one of those one-day contracts so he can officially retire as a Brewer: