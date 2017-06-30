Corey Hart retires as a Milwaukee Brewer

Corey Hart hasn’t played since June 21, 2015 after a series of knee injuries sapped his effectiveness and pushed him out of the game. At the time he was with the Pittsburgh Pirates. In 2014 he played for the Mariners.
His career, however, was defined by the nine seasons he played for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he hit .276/.334/.491 and was a two-time All-Star. He didn’t have a formal retirement ceremony back in 2015 — he just told his agent to stop taking calls from teams — but he’s getting one now.
The Brewers are honoring Hart with induction into (onto?) their “Wall of Honor.” He’s getting a plaque commemorating his career permanently installed at Miller Park and he’s being honored him with a pregame ceremony prior to that night’s contest against the Miami Marlins. Oh, and he’s signing one of those one-day contracts so he can officially retire as a Brewer:
The Phillies have announced that they are calling up outfield prospect Nick Williams from Lehigh Valley.
Williams, who came to Philly from Texas in the Cole Hamels deal, is one of the top prospects in the organization. He’s hitting .280/.328/.511 with 15 homers, 44 RBI and five stolen bases in Triple-A. He has also been benched twice after failing to run out fly balls, but the Phillies are wisely favoring talent over a perceived lack of hustle.
At the moment he’s on the roster due to an injury to Howie Kendrick. If he hits, however, he’ll likely get to stay past Kendrick’s return date.
Building on that stuff we were talking about yesterday regarding the sub-.500 Tigers possible selling off parts and rebuilding comes a report from Jon Morosi about Tigers catcher Alex Avila. Morosi says that Avila is A”on the radar” of teams looking for catching help, including the Cubs and Blue Jays.
Avila, who will be a free agent after this season, is hitting.315/.431/.586 with 11 home runs. That’s pretty fantastic, even if it is way above his recent level of production. The Cubs and Jays, of course, have solid starting catchers in Willson Contreras and Russell Martin, so if they go after Avila it’d be for a backup roll.
If the Tigers do decide to wave the white flag and trade anyone of value, Avila — the GM’s son — will likely be sought after by more than just those two teams.