And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

Dodgers 6, Angels 2: Nowadays, everybody wanna talk like they got somethin’ to say, but nothin’ comes out when they move their lips, just a bunch of gibberish, and motherf*****s act like they forgot about Clay.

Specifically: a couple of times a year people write things about how so-and-so is now the best pitcher in baseball, unseating Clayton Kershaw. We’ve seen that with Max Scherzer a bit lately. Funny thing, though: the names of Kershaw’s would-be usurpers keep changing and Kershaw keeps on being the best pitcher in baseball. Here he allowed one run — unearned — over seven innings and struck out 12 for his 12th win of the year. It’s comical how much better he is than anyone else in the game. Maybe people should stop trying to say otherwise until, you know, it’s true. In other news Chase Utley and Yasiel Puig homered and Joc Pederson drove in three.

Padres 6, Braves 0: Rookie Dinelson Lamet shut the Braves out for seven innings, striking out eight and the Padres beat the hell out of Jaime Garcia. Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe went deep and Manuel Margot went three for four and drove in two. Between names like Lamet and Margot it’s as if the Padres decided that signing 19th century Impressionist painters was the new inefficiency.

Indians 5, Rangers 1: Corey Kluber allowed one run over eight and struck out 12. Andrew Cashner got hit with a dang bat. That kind of sums things up.

Tigers 7, Royals 3: Michael Fulmer took a shutout into the ninth. That didn’t hold up as he ran out of gas and the Royals scored three, but he had plenty of room to work with thanks to the Tigers offense. Justin Upton hit a three-run shot in the first. Ian Kinselr and Andrew Romine added blasts of their own. The Tigers took two of three fro the Royals.

Astros 6, Athletics 1: Carlos Correa hit two homers, knocking in four. Houston is 10-2 against the Athletics this season. They’re 17-2 against them dating back to last July.

Cardinals 10, Diamondbacks 4: Randal Grichuk continues that post minor league stint surge we talked about earlier this week. He hit homers on Sunday and Monday and here he a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh and drove in five overall. He went 0-for-8 on Tuesday and Wednesday but we’ll let that slide. Lance Lynn allowed three runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven.

Cubs 5, Nationals 4: Stop me if you’ve heard this one, but the Nats bullpen couldn’t hold a ninth inning lead. Jon Jay hit a go-ahead two-run double during a three-run ninth-inning rally against Nats reliever Blake Treinen. The Nats have blown 13 saves this season. That ties them with the Mets and Phillies for the worst mark in the league. Oh, and the Nats lost Trea Turner to a wrist fracture, so yesterday was basically a nightmare.

Red Sox 6, Twins 3: David Price allowed three runs over seven innings but finished stronger than he began which is a good sign. Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez hit solo home runs, and Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits and an RBI.

Pirates 4, Rays 0: Jameson Taillon pitched shutout ball into the seventh and the pen took it home. Gregory Polanco and John Jaso hit solo home runs as the Pirates win their fourth in their last six.

Orioles 2, Blue Jays 0: Every once in a while Ubaldo Jimenez looks unhittable. It’s rare — you see it about as often as you see the International Space Station fly overhead on a clear, starry night, but it does happen. Here he allowed two hits over eight shutout innings striking out eight. He gave up nine in his last start. I dunno, you tell me.

Brewers 11, Reds 3: Homer Bailey‘s return is not going swimmingly. Here he was shelled for six runs — and gave up three homers — over three innings. I guess that’s an improvement. Last time he allowed eight runs in an inning and two-thirds. His counterpart, Jimmy Nelson, struck out 11 over seven innings of work, allowing two. Jesus Aguilar hit a three-run homer and drove in four for Milwaukee.

Mets 6, Marlins 3: The Mets took a 4-0 lead after three innings thanks to Jay Bruce, who doubled in and singled in runs, and T.J. Rivera who doubled in singled in runs as well. Seth Lugo allowed three runs — two earned — over six innings. The Mets’ ten game road trip began with them losing four in a row to the Dodgers. It ended with them winning five of the final six. They’ll take it.

White Sox 4, Yankees 3: A heartbreaking disaster here as Yankees outfield prospect Dustin Fowler was called up and made his major league debut last night only to suffer a gruesome, season-ending injury in the first inning after slamming his knee on a railing while trying to make a catch. The Yankees announced he suffered an open rupture of his right patellar tendon. He underwent immediate surgery. Really, really sad. James Shields pitched into the seventh inning, allowing two earned runs. The Yankees lost for the the 12th time in 16 games.

