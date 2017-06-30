Angels acquire Nick Franklin from Brewers

The Angels acquired utility infielder/outfielder Nick Franklin from the Brewers on Friday, per team announcements. The Brewers will receive cash considerations or a player to be named later. Franklin was designated for assignment by the Brewers on Tuesday to accommodate the return of Ryan Braun and Jonathan Villar.

While Franklin showed promise after breaking out with the Rays last season, carrying a .270/.328/.443 batting line with 17 extra-base hits over a 60-game stretch, he returned to his sub-Mendoza Line standard in 2017. He was claimed off waivers by the Brewers following an impressive display in spring training, but couldn’t replicate those results during the regular season. Over 89 plate appearances in Milwaukee, Franklin slashed .195/.258/.317 with five extra bases, racking up just two home runs and a .575 OPS in 53 games.

The Angels have yet to announce a corresponding move for their new utility player, who has run out of options and will be placed on the active roster. They’re still waiting on the return of reigning AL MVP Mike Trout, who underwent thumb surgery last month and is scheduled to take batting practice before Friday’s series opener against the Mariners.

