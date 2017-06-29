Report: Mets will consider bringing back Bartolo Colon

44-year-old veteran starter Bartolo Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday afternoon. Colon struggled over 13 starts, going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and a 42/20 K/BB ratio in 63 innings.
Despite the ugly stats, as soon as news of Colon’s departure from Atlanta went live, Mets fans went bananas. Colon is something of a cult hero in Queens, as he was a solid member of the starting rotation for the past three years. He posted a solid 3.90 ERA across 95 starts and three relief appearances as a Met. Of course, he also earned adulation from fans for having an atypical body type and for being relatively old for a productive major league player.
Although the Mets are skeptical about Colon’s performance this season, the club will still consider bringing him back, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Colon’s peripherals certainly don’t suggest that his 8.14 ERA is representative of his skill level, but there isn’t any reason to believe that he can pitch the way he has in the past. His walk rate this season is 6.7 percent, nearly three percent higher than it was last year and nearly four percent higher than it was in 2015. Aside from the very early 2000’s, Colon has never been a strikeout pitcher, but his 14.1 percent strikeout rate this season is the lowest it has been since 2009.
That being said, the Mets’ pitching is all banged up. The simple fact that Colon could reliably take the ball every five games and give them five or six innings has to be appealing.