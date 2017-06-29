Dustin Fowler carted off due to leg injury in major league debut

Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and White Sox was delayed by nearly three hours and the night got even worse for the Yankees shortly after the game began.
Outfield prospect Dustin Fowler was just called up and made his major league debut. In the bottom of the first inning, Fowler attempted to catch a foul ball near the stands in right field, but injured his leg in the process. He appeared to slam his knee or the lower part of his leg into the railing in front of the stands. Fowler had to be carted off and cried as he left the field. He was set to take his first major league at-bat leading off the second inning. Rob Refsnyder replaced him in right field.
During the game, the Yankees announced he suffered an open rupture of his right patellar tendon and will undergo immediate surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
Fowler, 22, is the Yankees’ No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 313 plate appearances.
The Nationals suffered two big losses on Thursday afternoon against the Cubs. The bullpen blew a late lead and the team lost 5-4, and shortstop Trea Turner suffered a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist, Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post reports. Turner was hit by a Pedro Strop fastball in the bottom of the seventh inning. He initially stayed in the game but was removed in the ninth inning.
Turner went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases before exiting. He’s hitting .279/.324/.422 with seven home runs, 32 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 35 stolen bases (best in the majors) in 315 plate appearances. As there’s as yet no timetable for Turner’s return, the Nationals will have to find a solution for the leadoff spot for the foreseeable future. Stephen Drew and Wilmer Difo will handle shortstop while Turner is absent.
Turner, 23, finished second in NL Rookie of the Year balloting last season and while his offense wasn’t quite up to last year’s standards, he was on pace to steal 72 bases. Jacoby Ellsbury in 2009 was the last player to steal 70-plus bases.
44-year-old veteran starter Bartolo Colon was designated for assignment by the Braves on Thursday afternoon. Colon struggled over 13 starts, going 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA and a 42/20 K/BB ratio in 63 innings.
Despite the ugly stats, as soon as news of Colon’s departure from Atlanta went live, Mets fans went bananas. Colon is something of a cult hero in Queens, as he was a solid member of the starting rotation for the past three years. He posted a solid 3.90 ERA across 95 starts and three relief appearances as a Met. Of course, he also earned adulation from fans for having an atypical body type and for being relatively old for a productive major league player.
Although the Mets are skeptical about Colon’s performance this season, the club will still consider bringing him back, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.
Colon’s peripherals certainly don’t suggest that his 8.14 ERA is representative of his skill level, but there isn’t any reason to believe that he can pitch the way he has in the past. His walk rate this season is 6.7 percent, nearly three percent higher than it was last year and nearly four percent higher than it was in 2015. Aside from the very early 2000’s, Colon has never been a strikeout pitcher, but his 14.1 percent strikeout rate this season is the lowest it has been since 2009.
That being said, the Mets’ pitching is all banged up. The simple fact that Colon could reliably take the ball every five games and give them five or six innings has to be appealing.