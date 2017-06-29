Dustin Fowler carted off due to leg injury in major league debut

Thursday night’s game between the Yankees and White Sox was delayed by nearly three hours and the night got even worse for the Yankees shortly after the game began.

Outfield prospect Dustin Fowler was just called up and made his major league debut. In the bottom of the first inning, Fowler attempted to catch a foul ball near the stands in right field, but injured his leg in the process. He appeared to slam his knee or the lower part of his leg into the railing in front of the stands. Fowler had to be carted off and cried as he left the field. He was set to take his first major league at-bat leading off the second inning. Rob Refsnyder replaced him in right field.

During the game, the Yankees announced he suffered an open rupture of his right patellar tendon and will undergo immediate surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Fowler, 22, is the Yankees’ No. 8 overall prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. At Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was hitting .293/.329/.542 with 13 home runs and 43 RBI in 313 plate appearances.

💔💔 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 30, 2017

Joe Girardi's reaction is simply heartbreaking after Fowler's leg injury in the first inning pic.twitter.com/xCvzo53C6E — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 30, 2017

