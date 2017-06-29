Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by the Braves

In a move that was inevitable, the Atlanta Braves just announced that they have designated Bartolo Colon for assignment.

The Braves brought Colon in as a free agent to provide some innings and stability for a rebuilding club — a sturdy veteran who can save the bullpen once a week as younger starters ramp up their workloads — but he did the exact opposite, failing to complete five innings in four of his last five starts and in six of his 13 starts overall. He has an 8.14 ERA and has allowed 92 hits in 63 innings. A recent stint on the disabled list seemed more a move to hide him than to treat any injury. He emerged from the DL last night and was lit up by the San Diego Padres for six runs in four innings. The Padres, of course, have the worst offense in all of baseball. He has been, without question, the worst starter in the league this year and his $12.5 million one-year contract the Braves gave him was a disaster.

It’s not impossible to imagine some team giving him a minor league deal once he’s released. Mets fans still pine for the guy for some reason. Most likely remembering how good he was for them the past few seasons and not seeing how poor he’s been this year. I suppose the change of scenery could do him good. People have counted out Colon in the past, only to see him prove them wrong.

That said, at age 44, it’s quite likely that this truly is the end of the road for Bartolo Colon.

Follow @craigcalcaterra