Andrew Cashner leaves game after being hit with a broken bat

A scary moment in the bottom of the sixth inning in Cleveland this afternoon as Rangers starter Andrew Cashner, making his first appearance after two weeks on the disabled, list sawed off Edwin Encarnacion with a fastball. Unfortunately, the part of the bat that got sawed off went flying straight at Cashner, hitting him in the arm.
Cashner went down in obvious pain, but he remained in the game to face one more batter. He was then lifted for a reliever. Thankfully, however, he only has some contusions. X-Rays were negative.
Nearly two months ago, I wrote about the weird and inefficient way in which the Mets have handled injured players. The new collective bargaining agreement reduced the minimum stay on the disabled list from 15 to 10 days, which creates an incentive for teams and players to appropriately deal with injuries. With a 15-day minimum, teams and players would often hide or ignore minor injuries and the player would simply sit on the bench, eating up the utility of that roster spot.
Every team has seemed to take advantage of the new 10-day disabled list. That is, except the Mets. In my previous article, I listed a handful of examples. One was catcher Travis d'Arnaud, whose wrist was injured April 19 against the Phillies. He didn’t start in the next four games, but did appear as a pinch-hitter each game. He started on the 26th but could only make it through five innings. He left after six innings on May 2 against the Brewers. At the time of that writing — May 4 — d’Arnaud still hadn’t been put on the DL, but he finally went on May 5 and was activated on the 24th. Other examples included Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda. Then there was the whole Noah Syndergaard situation in which he refused to undergo an MRI and the team said that was okay. He started a few days later and lasted 1 1/3 innings before exiting with a torn lat muscle.
Even broadcaster Ron Darling has criticized the Mets for their health woes. He blamed the trainers, as the Mets have had a revolving door in the infirmary.
That brings us to the latest issue. On Sunday against the Giants, Conforto was hit on the left wrist with a pitch. He has been held out of the lineup ever since. And, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets still haven’t discussed putting him on the 10-day disabled list. For some simple math, Conforto has been out four days and the minimum stay on the disabled list is 10 days. That’s at least 40 percent inefficient! If the Mets had played it safe with Conforto and put him on the disabled list immediately, they would not have had a dead roster spot for four days. The Mets could have called up a player from Triple-A to have an extra bat off the bench. That might have, for instance, had an impact during Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to the Marlins.
The only upside to not placing a player on the disabled list is having that player available within the 10 days the player would otherwise be missing. If the injury only requires a week of rest, for instance, then the Mets technically would gain three days of time with the player in question on the active roster. That comes at the cost of that player’s roster spot being dead for the other seven days, though. Is it worth it? The Mets seem to be the only team on that side of the argument.
In a move that was inevitable, the Atlanta Braves just announced that they have designated Bartolo Colon for assignment.
The Braves brought Colon in as a free agent to provide some innings and stability for a rebuilding club — a sturdy veteran who can save the bullpen once a week as younger starters ramp up their workloads — but he did the exact opposite, failing to complete five innings in four of his last five starts and in six of his 13 starts overall. He has an 8.14 ERA and has allowed 92 hits in 63 innings. A recent stint on the disabled list seemed more a move to hide him than to treat any injury. He emerged from the DL last night and was lit up by the San Diego Padres for six runs in four innings. The Padres, of course, have the worst offense in all of baseball. He has been, without question, the worst starter in the league this year and his $12.5 million one-year contract the Braves gave him was a disaster.
It’s not impossible to imagine some team giving him a minor league deal once he’s released. Mets fans still pine for the guy for some reason. Most likely remembering how good he was for them the past few seasons and not seeing how poor he’s been this year. I suppose the change of scenery could do him good. People have counted out Colon in the past, only to see him prove them wrong.
That said, at age 44, it’s quite likely that this truly is the end of the road for Bartolo Colon.